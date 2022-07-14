OPINION | DEAR ABBY: Husband’s dishonesty about finances imperils marriage

Dear Abby: I’m married to a man from a different country and culture. We have an amazing relationship, and he’s my best friend. We do everything together — grocery shop, date nights, travel, etc. He is a wonderful husband, but he doesn’t contribute financially. I’ve told him that this is a big problem for us.

In his country, the people are poor, so he sends money to his family. His parents are wonderful, humble people who I love dearly. He doesn’t earn as much as I do, but I do not feel that should stop him from making financial contributions to our life. He makes a decent salary and could buy groceries or pay for dinner, but he doesn’t. I pay for everything — cars, gas, living, groceries, coffee, phones, etc.

We agreed that after he paid off debt, he would put some money in savings, leaving him $1,000 for himself. That’s half a year’s salary in his country. For the last three months he has made no contributions, and when I asked about it, he said he doesn’t know what he did with the money. He’s obviously lying.

I’m furious and am considering divorce. I’ve never told him not to help his family, and I’ve been generous with them as well. It worries me that he is only concerned with his family back home and not the family we have built together. — Money’s The Issue In Mississippi

Dear Money’s The Issue: Your “wonderful” husband has reneged on his promise to put money in savings and lied to you about where the money is going. Could it have gone someplace other than to his parents? You have a right to know. Marriage is more than a romantic adventure. It’s a partnership your husband isn’t contributing to.

You can try to resolve this with a mediator or counselor, but if it doesn’t help, talk to an attorney about protecting yourself financially.

Dear Abby: I’m a mother of two and grandma of three. I have cousins I see occasionally, but I’m not close to them. I enjoy spending time with my kids, grandkids and husband.

Recently, one of my cousins has been pestering me to have a family reunion. Every time we talk, he brings up the subject, as well as other family members we have lost touch with. I have told him and his wife repeatedly that I am not interested in hosting a family reunion, and quite frankly, wouldn’t be interested in attending one, either.

I have little interest in reuniting with many of my cousins, and I find large family gatherings stressful. They are trying to bully me into hosting something I have said I’m not interested in. — Nagged In New Jersey

Dear Nagged: The next time he brings up the reunion subject, laugh. Then tell him the folks who should do it are him and his wife because you are not interested. Then change the subject.

