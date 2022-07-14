100 years ago

July 14, 1922

SEARCY -- An auto line is being operated daily between Little Rock and Searcy by the Yellow Cab Taxi Company, making it very convenient for Searcy people to spend the day in the capital city on business and for residents of Little Rock to spend the night in Searcy. The trip is made on the North Arkansas pike in two and a quarter hours.

50 years ago

July 14, 1972

JONESBORO -- Fire destroyed the dilapidated buildings on the old Pierce-Williams Basket Factory here in northwest Jonesboro Tuesday night. The plant was closed more than 20 years ago, although several old frame buildings had been used for storage. ... The Pierce-Williams company basket factory was a leading industry at Jonesboro for many years and was one of the largest makers of wooden fruit baskets in this area. The plant operated until 1949 when a combination of labor problems and exhaustion of timber supply forced it to close.

25 years ago

July 14, 1997

• Most central Arkansas viewers will have access to Little Rock's newest television station, thanks to the U.S. Supreme Court and improved broadcast technology. KVUT-TV, Channel 42, is to go on the air by summer's end, according to Seth Grossman, director of finance for the station's licensee, Paxson Communications Inc. of West Palm Beach, Fla. The Supreme Court in March upheld a 1992 federal law requiring cable operators to carry all full-power local broadcasters on their basic package. Claiming that the law violated their First Amendment rights, cable distributors and programming companies, led by Turner Broadcasting Systems Inc., had challenged the law. ... Channel 42 was the last commercial channel made available by the Federal Communications Commission for use in the Little Rock market.

10 years ago

July 14, 2012

• Supporters of an effort to legalize the use and distribution of medical marijuana have 30 days to collect 28,918 signatures after failing to gather enough signatures from registered voters, the secretary of state's spokesman said Friday. A letter to organizers states that only 36,495 of the 65,413 signatures submitted by supporters of the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Act belong to registered voters. Officials with Arkansans for Compassionate Care have until Aug. 13 to submit more, it said... It takes the signatures of 62,507 registered Arkansas voters to get an initiated act on the ballot. An initiated act is a statute enacted by the people at the ballot box after being proposed through the petition process. Campaign Director Ryan Denham said the number of signatures that were thrown out didn't surprise him, and the campaign is in a good position to recover. ... The measure would establish a system for growing and distributing marijuana to qualified patients through nonprofit dispensaries.