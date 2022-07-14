Pine Bluff Quilter’s Guild to meet next week, celebrate anniversary

The Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild will meet at at 9:30 a.m. July 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4200 Old Warren Road, Pine Bluff.

Plans for the guild's 37th anniversary celebration will continue this month. For more information, membership directories and guild business cards are available.

"The White Elephant Sale held in June was a big success with members finding many good deals," according to a news release.

Show-and-tell, along with fat quarter and door prize drawings will be held after the business meeting.

Members with birthdays during in July are asked to bring door prizes, which should be related to quilting or sewing. Door prizes are given out at the end of the meeting. All winners must be present.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a fat quarter (18 inches by 22 inches) of 100 percent cotton for the monthly fat quarter drawing. Blue is the special color for July; however, white or white on white is always appropriate.

The Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild's annual membership fee is $20. Anyone interested in learning the art of quilt making is welcome to come, visit and become a member, according to a club spokesman.

Membership is open to all who are interested in quilting. No prior experience is needed.

The purpose of the guild is to ensure the continuity of the craft by teaching the techniques of quilting, and to encourage, and promote an interest in quilting to the public.

"Come and join us. What you don't know about quilting, we can teach and what you know about quilting, we can learn," a spokesman said.