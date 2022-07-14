Plans scrapped for venue at Majestic site, developer says

HOT SPRINGS -- The outdoor entertainment venue proposed for the Majestic Hotel site is no more, the local developer who's had the property under contract for a year said Wednesday.

Rick Wilson delivered a letter to City Hall Tuesday terminating the $2,163,128 contract the Hot Springs Board of Directors approved last July. He said R.A. Wilson Enterprises' $100,000 deposit was refunded Wednesday morning, a week before $25,000 became nonrefundable.

The property has sat idle since 2006. The city demolished the former hotel's condemned structures a year after acquiring it in 2015. It was preparing to issue a third request for proposals when Wilson made his offer in spring 2021.

He said the $2.16 million represented what the city paid to acquire the property, abate and raze its condemned structures, and remediate environmental liabilities. An appraisal the city commissioned last year assigned a $2.25 million value.

In March, Wilson agreed to partially refund the deposit on July 20, the one-year anniversary of the board's adoption of the ordinance ratifying the real estate contract, in return for an eight-month extension of the due diligence period.

The contract gave Wilson 270 days to close the sale, but action the board took in March extended the deadline to the end of the year. The resolution transferred the $75,000 balance of the deposit to the city Oct. 20, provided the sale hadn't closed by then or Wilson hadn't terminated the contract.

Wilson said his company and the Walton Arts Center remain interested in bringing an outdoor entertainment venue to the city, but the seven-acre Majestic site proved ill-suited to their vision. That became apparent last month, after numerous concepts failed to deliver the 5,000-person capacity venue needed to sustain the project.

WAC President CEO Peter Lane told the board in March a capacity of less than 5,000 was infeasible.

"There's just no way that anything larger than a 2,000-person capacity can go on the property," Wilson said Wednesday. "We've worked on this for many, many months. Our operator insists on a capacity of a minimum of 5,000. I said that number from day one, verbally and in writing. We just couldn't make that capacity fit on that venue."

"This project is not over. We are simply moving on to new locations."

WAC's spokesperson confirmed that the northwest Arkansas nonprofit that owns and operates the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers is still working with R.A. Wilson on the amphitheater project.

"Like Mr. Wilson, we want it to be located in an area that is right for the city and that will allow for optimum operations," WAC said in an email.

Wilson said they're looking for a larger property, 15-to-3o acres, that could accommodate 8,000 or more people.

"At those capacities, we can attract top 50 Billboard entertainers and artists, and we can provide a wonderful experience for the patron and entertainer," he said.

Wilson estimated a $50 million or more price tag, about four times as much as what was proposed for The Majestic Entertainment Pavilion. He hopes to have land under contract by early next year.

"This is a magnificent thing for Hot Springs," he said, predicting the larger venue would become one of the city and Garland County's biggest sales tax generators. "This is phenomenal news for the city of Hot Springs. Very exciting days ahead. It's going to be a slow process, but I think the city can probably look toward a venue of this nature being functioning in 2024."

City Manager Bill Burrough said he was unaware Wilson intended to terminate the contract until they met Tuesday afternoon.

"I'm not upset with the decision of Mr. Wilson exercising the termination of his real estate contract," he said.I think he was forthright when he requested the extension. He stated there was a considerable amount of due diligence that was still needed. I'm encouraged he has plans to build one inside the city limits, albeit at another location."

Burrough said he'll recommend "hitting the pause button" on the property's redevelopment, advising the board to hold off on issuing a third request for proposals.

"With the current state of our economy and issues with supply chain and being able to get bids in, I don't know if we're ready to go back out for that now," he said.

The termination letter echoed those concerns, saying price uncertainty made it "all but impossible" to forecast costs for a project that was two to three years from completion.

Burrough said he's confident the city will find a project suited for the property.

"It may take a different economic climate to get there," he said. "It is still a very valuable piece of property. It's still at the end of one of the most iconic streets in America. I still feel very comfortable about the site and think that the right project will come along."

Despite initial reluctance, Mayor Pat McCabe was part of the 6-1 majority that approved the real estate contract last July. Meeting with WAC's leadership team won him over.

"I have always said that if the Walton Arts Center said it's a go, it's a go," McCabe said in a statement he provided The Sentinel-Record Wednesday. "That presupposed that the property could support such a structure, and the streets in the area could be improved to efficiently handle the increase in vehicular volume.

"Mr. Wilson put together a team of experts within many fields to aid him in the due diligence phase of the project. Their conclusion was that the site was not suitable for what was originally contemplated. We appreciate his efforts to date. We are equally thankful that the concept of an amphitheater is not lost as Mr. Wilson will look to other areas within our community to locate this venue."

The termination letter cited the limitations of the trisection at Park, Whittington, and Central avenues, explaining that the downtown crossroads would need to be reconfigured.

"Our traffic engineering consultants believe the review and redesign process would take from one year to two years to complete," the letter said. "That would mean the start of construction for the facility would suffer an intolerable delay."