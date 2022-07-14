PREP FOOTBALL: Timing makes Southwest Elite tourney unique

Shiloh Christian coach Jeff Conaway acknowledges the fact that there aren't a lot of 7-on-7 football tournaments played in July, especially when Arkansas teams are just coming off their athletic dead period.

That's what makes the Southwest Elite Showcase, the two-day event Shiloh will host on its campus today and Friday, even more favorable in Conaway's eyes.

"It's a really unique spot to host a tournament," Conaway said. "We've been doing it now for several years, but we like it because it forces you to get into the football mindset. And regardless of how well you do in this 7-on-7 tournament, I think you're setting yourself for great success to start August practices. So there's a lot of benefits we love about our tournament."

A field of 21 teams from Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri will take part in two sessions of pool play today on a number of fields on the Shiloh campus, then take part in a double-elimination tournament Friday. The teams include tournament regulars such as Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers, Springdale and defending tournament champion Heritage Hall from Oklahoma City.

Then there is a newcomer such as Harding Academy, the three-time Class 3A state champion that will move up to Class 4A to begin this season.

"I believe their coach contacted me and asked if they could join our tournament this year, and obviously we said yes," Conaway said. "They have a very prestigious program from year to year. They're a good team and have a lot of guys coming back from last year.

"The things that are consistent about this tournament are the teams that never miss from year to year. But the things that are different are the teams that are playing for their first year or haven't played here in a while and come back."

Conaway has made sure the participating teams will be treated well for the next two days. Shiloh will provide a meal for the teams tonight and they will hear a message from Buck Ortega, a former player at Miami and in the NFL, between the two sessions.

On the field, plenty of precautions have been put in place to combat the hot temperatures the players must endure during those games. Conaway said they have made sure to limit situations where any team will play back-to-back games.

"We have several different strategies that we use for our tournament to go above and beyond and make sure we take care of the players and coaches," Conaway said. "The big thing is the preparation ahead of time. We hope that, with all that planning, everybody can show up and play great, and no one will experience any type of overheating.

"It's very important that all of our coaches and players bring tents. It's a life-saver when it comes to that kind of heat because they have to play for 21 minutes, then go rest under that tent. Under those tents, they're bringing ice and water and snacks and food, and they will want to stay under those tents because it's probably 20-30 degrees cooler."

WHEN Today-Friday

WHERE Shiloh Christian, Springdale

NOTABLE Today’s games will consist of pool play from 1-5 p.m., then from 7-9 p.m. … A double-elimination tournament will take place Friday, with the championship game slated for 5 p.m. (a second game, if necessary, will be held at 5:30 p.m. … Games will take place on six different locations on the Shiloh Christian campus, including two games being held simultaneously at Champions Stadium. … Players will hear a message between today’s sessions from Buck Ortega, who played collegiately at Miami (Fla.) and spent time in the NFL.

THE FIELD

POOL A Shiloh Christian; Stillwater, Okla.; Rogers; Springdale; Owasso (Okla.) Rejoice Christian; Oklahoma City John Marshall, Jenks (Okla.) JV.

POOL B Jenks, Okla.; Bentonville; Springfield (Mo.) Glendale; Van Buren; Tulsa Victory Christian; Kiefer, Okla.; Oklahoma City Heritage Hall JV.

POOL C Fayetteville; Owasso, Okla.; Harding Academy; Green Forest; Tulsa Victory Christian; Oklahoma City Heritage Hall; Shiloh Christian JV.



