School news: SAU Tech, Graceland, James Madison, UALR

SAU Tech

SAU Tech recognizes students for superior academic achievement by designation on the Dean's List. Students registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester who receive a minimum 3.50 semester GPA on all hours attempted are awarded the designation. Included for the spring semester were:

Kayla Richardson of Rogers;

And Drew Smith of Siloam Springs.

Located in East Camden, SAU Tech is a two-year public college that is part of the Southern Arkansas University System. The college began in 1968 and today has an average enrollment of more than 1,800 students.

_

Boys State

Local students were elected by their peers to state office on June 2 as part of the 81st annual session of Arkansas Boys State, where students build a mock government structure, including the state constitutional offices: governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, auditor, land commissioner, treasurer, and chief justice and associate justices of the Arkansas Supreme Court.

The 14 students elected to state office won their party primary races for state office before advancing to the general election where they defeated their opposing party's opponent. Ninety-one students total ran for state office at Arkansas Boys State 2022.

The following local students were elected to their respective state offices at Arkansas Boys State:

Ben Beland of Fort Smith, Southside High School, Associate Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court;

Fernando Flores of Clarksville, Clarksville High School, ,Secretary of State;

Hollin Glaze of Bentonville, Haas Hall Academy, State Treasurer.

Arkansas Boys State is an immersive program in civics education designed for high school juniors.

_

Graceland

Graceland University has announced the spring 2022 graduation list, which includes Loretta Smithson of Fort Smith, who graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing (Family Nurse Practitioner ).

Founded in 1895 and sponsored by Community of Christ, Graceland University is in Lamoni, Iowa.

__

James Madison

Truman Deree of Fayetteville graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in general psychology from James Madison University during commencement exercises in May 2022.

Deree was among 4,574 students who received undergraduate and graduate degrees.

Founded in 1908, James Madison University is a public university located in Harrisonburg in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley.

_

Lee University

Lee University congratulates Alisha Willett of Cane Hill on earning Dean's List honors during the spring 2022 semester.

Dean's List recognition is earned by full-time undergraduate students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.00.

Lee University is a private, Christ-centered university located in Cleveland, Tenn.

__

UALR

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Department of Chemistry has honored its top students for the 2021-22 academic year.

Hannah Krehbiel, of Fort Smith, AR, received the Outstanding Graduating Senior Award and Outstanding Undergraduate Research Award.

The UALR Donaghey College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics also honored its top students for the 2021-22 academic year, including Krehbiel,who received the Outstanding Student Award for Bachelor's Degree Level, and Reed Efird of Fayetteville, who received the Outstanding GPA Award for Department of Construction Management and Civil and Construction Engineering.

_

Central College

Alec Patterson, a Central College student from Alpena, has been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester.

The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.

Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, four-year liberal arts college.

_

Belhaven

Rachel Chism of Siloam Springs has been named to the Belhaven University spring 2022 President's List.

To be eligible for the President's List, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average while taking a full course load of at least 12 semester hours.

Belhaven is located in Jackson, Miss.

_

Evansville

Alexys Bolin of Springdale has been named to the University of Evansville Dean's List for outstanding academic achievement during the spring 2022 semester. Bolin is studying Archaeology and Art History at the University of Evansville, a private university located in Evansville, Ind.

More than 500 students at UE were named to the Dean's List. To merit this honor, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

_

Rhodes College

Carley Jo Goggans, a 2018 graduate of Siloam Springs High School and the daughter of Cliff and Pam Goggans, graduated May 14 from Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn., with a degree in International Studies and Music. She has been awarded the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship and will be going to Estonia for the coming year.

_

Phi Kappa Phi

Heather Weir of Fayetteville was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Weir was initiated at Arkansas State University.

Weir is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897.

_

Missouri Western

Missouri Western has announced the names of the outstanding undergraduates who have been selected for the President's and Dean's Lists for the spring 2022 semester. To qualify, undergraduate students must carry 12 hours or more for graded credit and earn a grade point average of 4.0 for the President's List or 3.5 for the Dean's List.

Local students on the list included:

Sudi Farah of Rogers, President's List;

And Hope Roberts of Alma, Dean's List.

Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph is a student-centered learning community preparing individuals for lives of excellence through applied learning.

_

UCA

The University of Central Arkansas Honors College has selected 75 incoming first-year students as its newest class of Norbert O. Schedler Honors College Scholars and 27 incoming first-year students for its University Scholars Program.

The entering Schedler Honors College Scholars and University Scholars classes of 2022 have an average high school GPA above 4.0 and an average ACT score of 29. The Honors College class includes 94 students from Arkansas and eight students from out-of-state. Chosen from more than 200 applicants, the selected students represent an exceptional group of students.

Selected from Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley were:

Schedler Honors College

Eden Adams of Greenwood; Kathryn Bale of Fayetteville; Grace Benish of Rogers; Samuel Carlisle of Fort Smith; Alexis Chatman of Alma; Jasmine Conn of Van Buren; William Crouch of Lamar; Sarah Grace of Springdale; Finnian Lawless of Fayetteville; Elizabeth Lopez of Ozark.

Mabel Marshall of Huntsville; Julian Martinez of Fort Smith; Audrey Mason of Van Buren; Bryslin Oden of Van Buren; Kara Ponder of Harrison; Kyle Urban of Springdale; and Audrey Walker of Fayetteville.

University Scholars

Jordan Biddle of Fort Smith; and Benjamin Bugaj of Alma.

