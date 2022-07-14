Solidarity in green

It isn't easy being green. Not for the progressive politicians intent on box-checking, and certainly not for those whose job it is to feed the world.

Out of the Netherlands comes news once again of protesting farmers, upset with new policies that seek to reduce animal emissions of nitrogen oxides and ammonia 50 percent by 2030.

Bovine gas is one of the main culprits of such "emissions," and many Dutch cows are located too close to many of the European Union's protected habitats for plants and wildlife.

The Dutch government, its hand forced by the EU and Dutch courts, has admitted outright that "not all farmers can continue their business" and more will have to change the way they work. As of 2019, there were an estimated 54,000 agricultural businesses in the Netherlands, responsible for exports totaling 94.5 billion euros.

Just as Ottawa was inundated earlier this year with protesting Canadian truckers, Dutch farmers in tractors took to the streets of The Hague in protest. Dutch fishermen joined the protest, upset with regulations set to start next year that will require trawlers to be in compliance with emissions regulations. Last week, many of those trawlers temporarily blocked the port of Harlingen in protest.

Dutch farmers similarly protested in 2019 when the government proposed buying up farms to meet EU emissions targets. Polls suggest that most Dutch residents, even if they support regulations to protect the habitats, agree that an unfair burden is being placed on the nation's farmers.

We're reminded of a prominent Lonoke County farmer, a lifelong Democrat, who once told a reporter that many well-intentioned people, politicians included, apparently don't understand how farming works. Organic farming, he said, is wonderful . . . in principle.

"But you can't feed the world with it."

We understand many of the smart and sincere among us believe the world is teetering on the edge, ecologically speaking (if not otherwise). But wouldn't apocalyptic climate-change advocates be better served, politically, to go a little slower, and advise a way to go green, or greener, without shutting down farmers?

After all, the rest of us just can't go hungry. And starvation isn't a more attractive option than a warming planet.