South on Main hosts SHINE-Ola

A small army of local musicians will perform today at South on Main in Little Rock as part of SHINE-Ola, a benefit concert for Methodist Family Health.

The show features 11 acts with more than 30 musicians and is organized by Jason Lee Hale, who will also perform with his band the Personal Space Invaders.

"I'm friends with most of the [acts]," Hale says. "Everyone has been extremely enthusiastic and very happy to jump on the cause. There will be a lot of people playing together that may not normally play together, a lot of cross-pollination going on."

Checking out the lineup, Hale says he's really looking forward to seeing Cliff and Susan Prowse as well as the Mark Simpson Trio. Along with organizing the concert, hosting the proceedings and performing with his own band — which includes bassist Mike Nelson and drummer Jay Wedaman — Hale will also sit in with a few of the other acts.

"I'll play with Billy Jeter and the Shine Eye Band, and Monsterboy Lives has asked me to play a song with them. I recorded a lap steel part on a song they released a couple of years ago ["Paper Cup"] and they want me to reprise that. I'll also be playing with the Brian Nahlen Band."

Methodist Family Health, which has locations throughout the state, provides care to Arkansas children and their families "who are abandoned, abused, neglected and struggling with psychiatric, behavioral, emotional and spiritual issues," according to its website.

Hale became involved with the group in 2021, when it used his song, "This Is the Time to Shine," in its SHINE campaign at Christmas.

"I was happy to do it, and it was really successful," he says. "We decided to see what would be the next big thing we could do, and a concert seemed like an obvious choice."

Proceeds from the show will help provide "necessities, therapeutic resources and other essentials for children and their families in the care of Methodist Family Health," according to a news release.

