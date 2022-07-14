BASEBALL

Former OU catcher commits to Arkansas

Former Oklahoma catcher Hudson Polk has committed to Arkansas, according to his Instagram account.

A 6-1, 201-pounder who recently completed his sophomore season with the Sooners, Polk played in 12 games during Oklahoma's run to the College World Series and started six. He hit .313 in 16 at-bats with 2 doubles, 1 triple and 5 RBI.

Defensively, he had 1 error in 50 total chances and threw out 1 of 7 would-be base stealers. He did not play in the Sooners' final 11 games.

The Coppell, Texas, native appeared in four games, including one start, in 2021. He hit one home run and drove in three runs.

At Coppell, Polk was regarded as the No. 31 player in Texas and the No. 204 prospect in the country, according to Prep Baseball Report.

Polk is at least the sixth Division I transfer to commit to the Razorbacks this offseason. He joins South Carolina pitcher Julian Bosnic, Creighton outfielder Jared Wegner, UC-Santa Barbara shortstop Jordan Sprinkle, Kansas second baseman Tavian Josenberger and Nebraska right-handed relief pitcher Koty Frank.

Arkansas also has commitments from at least 10 junior college transfers, including one from switch-hitting catcher Parker Rowland of Eastern Oklahoma State College. He committed to the Razorbacks on June 29.

Arkansas lost starting catcher Michael Turner to expired eligibility and backup Dylan Leach via transfer to Missouri. Max Soliz, the Razorbacks' emergency catcher, is also transferring but has not announced a destination.

-- Scottie Bordelon and Matt Jones

FOOTBALL

Alabama WR picks Hogs

Davion Dozier, a 3-star wide receiver from Moody, Ala., committed to Arkansas on Wednesday.

Dozier chose the Razorbacks over Tennessee, Duke, South Carolina and Maryland, all of which he included in his top five on June 9. He also had scholarship offers from Georgia Tech and Arkansas State, among other schools.

He is the No. 26 prospect in Alabama and No. 77 receiver nationally in the 2023 class, according to the 247 Sports composite rankings.

Dozier gives Arkansas 23 commitments in the 2023 class. Oral commitments are not binding.

-- Scottie Bordelon

GYMNASTICS

UA promotes Ross

University of Arkansas Coach Jordyn Wieber announced Wednesday that Kyla Ross has been moved up from a volunteer coach to a full-time assistant.

Ross, an Olympic gold medalist and five-time NCAA champion at UCLA, joined the program for the 2021-22 school year and worked with the Razorbacks on the balance beam. She replaces Felicia Hano, who resigned from her position on June 20.

Ross helped the Razorbacks post a program-record 49.475 on the beam against Florida on Jan. 28 The Razorbacks were a top-10 beam team much of the season and finished with a No. 16 final ranking on the event.

Ross won four individual titles, one on each event, during her career with the Bruins, as well as the 2018 team title. She is one of 12 gymnasts with a Gym Slam, a perfect 10 on each event, and one of only two gymnasts with two Gym Slams. Ross is also the first women's gymnast to earn Olympic, world and NCAA titles.

Wieber and Ross were teammates on the Fierce Five, who won the team gold medal at the 2012 Olympics in London.

"I am incredibly thrilled and confident about hiring Kyla as our new assistant coach," Wieber said in a UA release. "She has a wealth of knowledge, work ethic, and passion for our sport. Her impact on our program so far is evident and I know she continue to mentor our student-athletes to be the best students, athletes, and people they can be."

-- Tom Murphy

BASKETBALL

ASU releases women's conference schedule

The Arkansas State women's basketball team released its 2022-23 Sun Belt Conference schedule Wednesday. It will be the first season with Destinee Rogers as the full-time head coach, having stepped in as an interim head coach to end last season following Matt Daniel's resignation.

The Red Wolves will begin conference play on Dec. 29 at Louisiana-Monroe. Their first home game will be on Jan. 5 against Troy.

The Sun Belt Tournament will be Feb. 28-March 6 in Pensacola, Fla.

Soccer

UALR releases regular season schedule

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock women's team released its 2022-23 regular season schedule as it prepares for its first year in the Ohio Valley Conference.

First-year Coach Kelly Farrell will lead a team coming off of a 7-7-6 season.

The Trojans will open with exhibition matches against Austin Peay and Northwestern (La.) State before opening the regular season on Aug. 18 at Memphis. They will face Arkansas State in Jonesboro on Sept. 4.

UALR will face in-state foes Central Arkansas and Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Aug. 25 and 28, respectively.

The Trojans' inaugural OVC match will be Sept. 18 at Lindenwood. Their regular-season finale will be Oct. 2c against Tennessee Tech.

The OVC Tournament will be Oct. 28-Nov. 6, played at multiple campus sites.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services