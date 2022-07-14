Arkansas will take over Helena-West Helena School District's scheduling, teacher hiring

The Arkansas Board of Education placed the Helena-West Helena School District under Level 5 supervision Thursday, the most intensive amount of support from the state.

Staff from the state Division of Elementary and Secondary Education will take over teacher recruitment, hiring and scheduling in the Arkansas Delta.

State officials concluded that the Helena-West Helena School District needs intensive intervention because of a lack of licensed teachers and because of management issues. The issue arose after the district applied to extend its Act 1240 waiver, which allows it to hire unlicensed teachers.

The state division's Office of Coordinated Support and Service will lead the support for the district, according to Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key.

The office will assign a deputy state superintendent to oversee the day-to-day "human capital work and liaise with the District and Division concerning staffing decisions," Key has said.

