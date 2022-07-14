Tax, rental ordinance goes forward

The Pine Bluff City Council Administration Committee approved an amendment earlier this week to be sent to the full council that addresses tax collection on short-term rentals and food trucks.

Sheri Storie, Executive Director at the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission said the current ordinance is outdated and the amendments will match with the current state statute.

"If you read the current ordinance you'll notice for the short-term lodging tax it states that the A&P tax is collected on short-term rentals including condominiums; however it does not specify that these can be homes or rooms," said Storie.

The ordinance points out the popularity of websites such as Airbnb that facilitate the rental of spare rooms for lodging with residences or ancillary structures on a short-term basis and the proliferation of food trucks.

The city's provisions, according to the ordinance, regarding Gross Receipts Tax on Hotels and Restaurants need amending to address the new lodging and food option.

The first amendment is to revise the definitions of "Gross receipts tax," "Hotel or motel accommodation, "Restaurants, cafes, cafeterias and other business establishments," and "Similar businesses" to read as follows:

"Gross receipts tax shall mean a tax of three percent (3%) upon the gross receipts or gross proceeds from the renting, leasing or otherwise furnishing of hotel, motel, bed and breakfast, room, home, or other residential accommodation for sleeping, as well as other meeting or party event facilities; and two percent (2%) upon the gross receipts of restaurants, cafes, cafeterias and other business establishments in the city.

"Hotel or motel accommodation and short-term rentals shall mean the renting, leasing or otherwise furnishing of accommodation in a hotel, motel, condominium, bed and breakfast, rooms, home or other residential structure, and meeting or party room facilities, upon day-to-day or week-to-week basis. This shall not include the renting, leasing or furnishing of accommodations upon month-to-month tenancies or tenancies of a longer duration than thirty (30) days. The location must comply with the applicable zoning, property maintenance, and fire codes.

"Restaurants, cafes, cafeterias, mobile food trucks or mobile food facilities, and other business establishments shall mean any establishment engaged in the business of selling refreshments or meals for consumption on the premises and shall include the gross receipts upon all such sales of prepared foods of any type of beverage sold on the premises."

"Similar businesses shall mean any establishment, including mobile food trucks or mobile food facilities, engaged in the business of selling prepared food or beverages for consumption on or off the premises."

Said Storie: "With Airbnb ... we are actually collecting from a company called Evolve Arkansas which offers short-term rentals. This basically just updates an out-of-date ordinance allowing us to collect that tax from these short-term rentals."

The second amendment added food trucks to the following:

"A tax in the sum of three percent (3%) shall be levied in the city upon; (a) the gross receipts or gross proceeds from the renting, leasing, or otherwise furnishing hotel, motel, bed and breakfast, room, home or other residential accommodations for sleeping, meeting, or party room facilities for profit, but such accommodations shall not include the rental or lease of such accommodations for periods of thirty (30) days or more; and (b) a tax in the sum of two percent (2%) percent shall be levied in the city upon the portion of the gross receipts or gross proceeds received by restaurants, cafes, cafeterias, delis, drive-in restaurants, carry-out restaurants, concession stands, convenience stores, grocery store-restaurants, mobile food trucks and mobile food facilities, and similar businesses, from the sale of prepared food and beverages for on or off-premises consumption, but such tax shall not apply to such gross receipts or gross proceeds of organizations qualified under section 501(c)(3) of the Federal Internal Revenue Code."

Said Storie: "The only other thing that we've done with this ordinance is that we've specified that we will collect the 2 percent prepared food tax on food trucks as well as the restaurants, caterers, and so on. We had a request that we specifically add food trucks to this ordinance."