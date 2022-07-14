This date in baseball

1916 St. Louis Browns pitcher Ernie Koob went the distance in a 17-inning 0-0 tie with the Boston Red Sox. Carl Mays went the first 15 innings for the Red Sox and Dutch Leonard finished.

1946 Cleveland player-manager Lou Boudreau hit four doubles and a home run in the first game of a doubleheader against Boston, but Ted Williams connected for three home runs and drove in eight runs for an 11-10 Red Sox victory.

1956 Mel Parnell of the Boston Red Sox pitched a no-hitter against the Chicago White Sox for a 4-0 victory at Fenway Park.

1967 Eddie Mathews of the Astros hit his 500th home run off San Francisco's Juan Marichal at Candlestick Park. Houston beat the Giants 8-6.

1968 Hank Aaron hit his 500th home run off Mike McCormick as the Atlanta Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2.

1968 Don Wilson of the Houston Astros struck out 18 Reds in a 6-1 victory over Cincinnati in the nightcap of a doubleheader.

1969 Oakland's Reggie Jackson knocked in 10 runs in a 21-7 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Jackson had five hits in six at-bats, including 2 two-run home runs and a double.

1970 Pete Rose of the Cincinnati Reds scored on Jim Hickman's 12th-inning single after bowling over Cleveland's Ray Fosse at home plate to give the National League a 5-4 victory over the American League at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati.

1972 In a major league first, Bill Haller was the umpire behind the plate while his brother Tom was the catcher for the Detroit Tigers.

1995 Ramon Martinez threw the first no-hitter of the season as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Florida Marlins 7-0. Martinez was perfect for 7 1/3 innings before walking Tommy Gregg.

2006 The New York Yankees snapped Jose Contreras' winning streak at 17 decisions with a 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox. Contreras (9-1) hadn't lost since dropping a 4-2 decision to Minnesota last Aug. 15.

2008 Josh Hamilton of Texas, with a dazzling display of power, hit a record 28 home runs in the first round of the All-Star Home Run Derby at Yankee Stadium before he was beaten out by Minnesota's Justin Morneau in the finals.

2009 The American League continued its dominance over the National League with a 4-3 win in the All-Star game. The AL is 12-0-1 since its 1996 defeat at Philadelphia -- the longest unbeaten streak in All-Star history. Carl Crawford of Tampa, robbed Brad Hawpe of a go-ahead homer in the eighth and took home MVP honors.

2015 Mike Trout became the first player in 38 years to lead off the All-Star Game with a home run, and the American League beat the National League 6-3 to secure home-field advantage in the World Series for the third consecutive time and 10th in 13 years. Trout also became the first player to be selected the game's MVP two years in row.

