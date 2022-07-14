UAMS launches cancer resource program

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute is implementing a new statewide patient navigation program to help cancer patients across the state access needed prevention, screening, treatment and support services.

Regardless of their providers, the program serves all Arkansans, including people in Pine Bluff and southeast Arkansas, according to a news release.

LOCAL EFFORTS

“I’m so proud to be part of this team of cancer navigators,” said Santrice Kearney, a resident of Pine Bluff and the program’s patient navigator in Jefferson County. “We’re here to help patients, particularly in underserved areas, navigate what can often seem like a very complex health system to access the cancer care they need.”

The cancer navigation program includes a nine-member team of nurse navigators and locally placed community health experts who provide a broad range of support: appointment scheduling for screenings, tests, follow-up visits and other physician recommended care; health education; patient and caregiver navigation to social support services; and clinical trial access.

“I recently worked with the family of a 2-year-old patient from Pine Bluff,” Kearney said. “The child got a bacterial infection due to covid. Fortunately, we were able to get her to Arkansas Children’s Hospital where they found a rare tumor in her lung. They caught it just in time.”

“We deal with deeply rooted issues of mistrust in providers and the health system,” Kearney said. “There’s a lot of avoidance of health problems, which often leads to a higher incidence of cancer. We’re here to advocate for prevention and screening.”

The local program coordinates with other Pine Bluff area organizations.

“We’ve worked closely with the Jefferson County sheriff’s office, Pine Bluff Waste Water Utility and city of Pine Bluff,” Kearney said. “We’re currently working to expand our community partnerships with a scheduled colorectal and prostate cancer screening at the Pine Bluff Police Department and Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. and Pine Bluff Fire Department with Lt. Larry Murray.”

STATEWIDE PROGRAM

The cancer navigation program’s patient navigators and their locations are: Santrice Kearney, Pine Bluff; Misty Bridger, Jonesboro; Carline Massey, Texarkana; Robin Thrower, Magnolia; Luzanna Tubb, Fayetteville; Ryan Williams, Little Rock; and Elizabeth Rodriguez, Batesville.

“We know advances in cancer treatment may not reach underserved communities, especially in low socioeconomic areas and among racial and ethnic minorities,” said Pearl McElfish, Ph.D., associate director of Community Outreach and Engagement at the Rockefeller cancer institute. “Cancer navigation is critical to improve access to cancer prevention and care.”

For Cancer Institute Director and UAMS Vice Chancellor Michael Birrer, M.D., Ph.D., cancer navigation is a moral imperative.

“All Arkansans deserve access to state-of-the-art cancer screening regardless of economic or geographic differences,” Birrer said. “In addition, every Arkansan should have access to the best possible treatment including the new and novel cellular therapy and potentially lifesaving clinical trials.”

The program is guided by a 15-member community advisory board consisting of cancer survivors, caregivers, doctors, nurses and community leaders.

Cancer patient navigation programs have emerged over the past decade as an effective strategy in improving patient access to the full continuum of cancer care. The program is a key piece of the cancer institute’s progress toward becoming a National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated cancer center. Most NCI-designated cancer centers have patient navigation programs.

Christina McSperritt and Alisha Howell serve as nurse navigators, helping patients through the treatment process by connecting them to resources and information to make informed decisions.

To connect with a navigator, patients may call (855) 569-3691 or email COE@uams.edu. A physician referral is not required.

Details: www.uams.edu or uamshealth.com.

Marty Trieschmann is with the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.