UAPB finalizes Media Day list

Quarterback Skyler Perry and offensive lineman Mark Evans II will join Coach Doc Gamble in representing the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff at next Thursday's Southwestern Athletic Conference Media Day in Birmingham, Ala.

The conference is holding its annual gathering of football coaches and players at the Sheraton-Birmingham. ESPN3.com will carry the event live starting at 10 a.m. July 21, with Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker hosting.

Evans, a two-time, first-team All-SWAC player and BOXTOROW All-American selection, is making his second consecutive appearance at Media Day. He joined linebacker Isaac Peppers last year.

Perry, who like Evans is going into his fifth season, was named SWAC Impact Player of the Year following the spring 2021 season. He threw for 1,786 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders is bringing a heralded freshman to Media Day for the second year in a row. Five-star wideout and defensive back Travis Hunter will join sophomore quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who led the Tigers to the SWAC championship last season, in Birmingham. The two players and their coach made the cover of this month's Sports Illustrated magazine.

Hunter is the highest-rated recruit signed to a historically Black college or university.

Media Day will feature four head coaches new to their program for 2022: Bubba McDowell of Prairie View A&M, Hue Jackson of Grambling State, Eric Dooley of Southern and Eddie Robinson Jr. of Alabama State. Dooley, a former UAPB offensive coordinator, was previously head coach at Prairie View.

The remainder of programs, their coaches and student-athletes slated to participate in SWAC Media Day:

• Alabama A&M: Coach Connell Maynor, wide receiver Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim and running back Gary Quarles

• Alabama State: Coach Robinson, quarterback Dematrius Davis and defensive back Irshaad Davis

• Alcorn State: Coach Fred McNair, wide receiver C.J. Bolar and defensive back Keyron Kinsler Jr.

• Bethune-Cookman: Coach Terry Sims, tight end Kemari Averrett and defensive back Omari Hill-Robinson

• Florida A&M: Coach Willie Simmons, linebacker Isaiah Land and wide receiver Xavier Smith

• Grambling State: Coach Jackson, offensive lineman Tyler Thomas and defensive back Joshua Reed

• Mississippi Valley State: Coach Vincent Dancy, running back Caleb Johnson and defensive lineman Ronnie Thomas

• Prairie View A&M: Coach McDowell, quarterback Trazon Connley and linebacker Tre'Vion Green

• Southern: Coach Dooley, offensive lineman Dallas Black and defensive lineman Cameron Peterson

• Texas Southern: Coach Clarence McKinney, quarterback Andrew Body and defensive lineman Demontario Anderson.

BLUEBLOODS

Many of the players invited to Media Day have made the Bluebloods College Football Podcast (bluebloodspod.com) Preseason All-SWAC team.

Evans is on the Bluebloods list, along with UAPB linebacker Monroe Beard III and UAPB punter Josh Sanchez. Beard had 78 tackles including five sacks, registering a season-high 12 against Prairie View. Sanchez averaged 40.25 yards per punt, with seven of them going for 50 yards or longer and 21 of them ending up inside the opponents' 20-yard line.

The SWAC's official preseason all-conference team is typically released the week of Media Day.