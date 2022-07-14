Walk ‘N’ Roll supports, celebrates school

Four weeks of events and fundraising for the Sunshine School & Development Center kicked off Monday and will culminate with a fun walk next month. Organizers say, "Walk 'n Roll is a peer-to-peer fundraising event benefiting Sunshine School & Development Center. Teams of classrooms and programs at Sunshine School will raise money all through the month and celebrate with a Fun Walk and Preschool Graduation on Aug. 13." The fun walk at the school in Rogers will include food, carnival games and prizes.

The nonprofit organization founded in 1958 offers a therapeutic preschool for children ages 18 months to 5 years who have developmental delays or disabilities. The center also serves school-age children with outpatient therapies and provides community support for adults with disabilities in Benton and Washington counties. Offerings include independent supported living, case management and autism waiver.

The school implemented the Arkansas Autism Waiver Program in 2013 to provide early intervention for children diagnosed with autism from ages 2 to 7. The program is designed to provide intensive therapy early, with an emphasis on parental involvement. Earlier intervention and the start of therapies such as occupational, physical and speech-language therapies, are providing better outcomes for students.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com