Wall Street ends lower, braces for rate hikes

Stocks capped another shaky day on Wall Street with more losses Wednesday, after a report on inflation turned out to be worse than expected.

The S&P 500 ended 0.45% lower, its fourth consecutive drop, after tumbling as much as 1.6% earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.67%, while the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.15%, erasing nearly all of an early 2.1% loss.

Markets took a few U-turns through the morning, as has become the norm on Wall Street this tumultuous year. They were following the lead of Treasury yields in the bond market, which initially surged on expectations that Federal Reserve policymakers will raise interest rates drastically to slow inflation.

"They seem to have a green light to raise interest rates with the labor market still in very good shape and inflation remaining well above where they want it to be," said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

Inflation and the Federal Reserve's response to it have been at the center of Wall Street's selloff this year. Wednesday's discouraging data showed that inflation is growing.

"For four or five months now, we've been counting on peak inflation and we've been disappointed consistently," said John Lynch, chief investment officer at Comerica Wealth Management.

Prices at the consumer level were 9.1% higher last month than a year earlier, accelerating from May's 8.6% inflation level. That was also worse than economists' expectations for 8.8%.

The Fed's main tool to combat inflation is to raise short-term interest rates, which it has already done three times this year. After Wednesday's inflation report, traders now see it as a lock that the Federal Reserve will raise its key interest rate by at least three-quarters of a percentage point at its next meeting in two weeks.

That would match its most recent increase, which was the biggest since 1994.

The latest inflation data "certainly creates more certainty that the Fed is going to be pretty aggressive in the July meeting," Hainlin said.

The risk is that rate changes are a notoriously blunt tool, one that takes a long time for the full effects to be felt. If the Fed ends up too aggressive with them, it could cause a recession. In the meantime, higher rates push down on prices of all kinds of investments.

"Shock and awe from the Fed might cause a lot of collateral damage to the economy without really providing near-term inflation relief," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments.

"The Fed probably needs to temper people's expectations about what they can do," he said.

All told, the S&P 500 fell 17.02 points to 3,801.78. The Dow dropped 208.54 points to 30,772.79, and the Nasdaq lost 17.15 points at 11,247.58.

Smaller company stocks also lost ground. The Russell 2000 slipped 2.15 points, or 0.1%, to 1,726.04.

In the bond market, the two-year Treasury yield rose to 3.13% from 3.05% late Tuesday. It tends to follow expectations for Fed action, and it got as high as 3.22% immediately after the release of the inflation report.

It remains higher than the 10-year yield, which fell to 2.91%, down from 2.95% from late Tuesday. That's a relatively rare occurrence, and some investors see it as an ominous signal of a potential recession.

The inflation data also sent immediate jolts into stock markets across Europe and for gold, with prices for all of them weakening after the report's release. U.S. gold for August delivery ended up settling 0.6% higher.

Even with the swings, Wall Street's reaction was more muted than it was following the last report on inflation. A month ago, the reading on the consumer price index, or CPI, showed an unexpected acceleration in inflation. That dashed some hopes that inflation was peaking, and it sent the S&P 500 down 2.9%.