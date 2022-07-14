Washington County issues burn ban

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County is under a burn ban.

County Judge Joseph Wood signed an executive order Tuesday banning outdoor burning in the county until further notice, "due to persistent drought conditions and excessive heat."

Fifty-two of Arkansas' 75 counties were under a burn ban as of late Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Forestry Commission. That list includes Boone, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Johnson, Logan, Madison, Newton and Sebastian counties.

The National Weather Service forecast for Fayetteville today through Saturday is for sunny or mostly sunny skies with highs reaching into the upper 90s. There is a 20% chance of rain on Sunday, according to the weather service.