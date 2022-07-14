Wind Surge 16, Travelers 12

Wichita defeated Arkansas at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kan., with a flurry of early-inning runs Wednesday afternoon.

Wichita scored 11 runs against Travelers starter Stephen Kolek (4-8), the reigning Texas League Pitcher of the Week. Reliever Rodney Hutchinson allowed three more runs in the fourth inning as Wichita took a 14-0 lead.

The Travelers sent 14 batters to the plate in the fifth inning, scoring nine runs. Kaden Polcovich hit two of the Travs' four RBI doubles in the inning. Cade Marlowe also hit a two-run home run.

Tanner Kirwer's RBI single in the seventh inning pulled the Travelers within 14-10. But the Wind Surge scored two runs against reliever Devin Sweet in the eighth inning to make it 16-10.

Kirwer hit a 2-run home run in the ninth inning to make the score 16-12, but Joe Rizzo lined out to third base to end the threat.

Denny Bentley (2-0) was credited with the win for Wichita. He allowed 1 run in 3 innings with 2 strikeouts.

The teams combined for 39 hits -- 22 by Wichita, 17 by Arkansas.