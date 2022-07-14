Woman held after shooting

FORT SMITH -- Police arrested a woman in connection with a shooting Tuesday that injured a man.

Cicely Nelson, 49, is in the Sebastian County jail on suspicion of one count of first degree domestic battery, according to a news release from Aric Mitchell, a spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department. She is being held in lieu of $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Monday , according to an online inmate roster.

Police responded to a shooting in the 5500 block of Whitney Circle at about 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, Mitchell said. A man was found at the scene and taken to a local hospital for a serious injury to one arm. The man's identity was not disclosed in the news release.

The Police Department's investigation into this incident is ongoing, according to Mitchell.