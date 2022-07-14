Wonder what’s inside?

Something unusual lurks in the windows of the Famous Hardware building in downtown Springdale.

Many parts are globular, other parts are straight, but all are connected. From the outside on the first floor, you see mainly white with a couple of red, somewhat vein-like strands that go through it. White and red, that is, until it begins to pulse with color — royal blue, hot pink, neon orange — up and down it changes, making it feel more life-like.

It might take you a minute to tear your eyes away from the throbbing, colorful spectacle to notice that something else is above. Black and white, something skeletal pervades the building from the second floor. However long it takes to absorb the combined effect, you can still find more to take in, whether you step inside Famous Hardware or cross the street, because some enormous octopus and jellyfish-like figures can be seen at the very top.

“The Body Overwhelms” is a series of sewn, inflatable sculptures by Nicole Anona Banowetz that is on display in downtown Springdale through mid-August. Seeing the works is a different experience based on time of day, thanks to the lighting elements that run through them, fading and changing.

Banowetz’s work often uses “the animal, plant, mineral and bacterial world to address human qualities and relationships. It combines the familiar and the strange, allowing viewers to question the world around them.”

She will be discussing her work, inspirations and process at 214 by CACHE in Springdale at 6 p.m. today. Afterward, a public reception will take place at Famous Hardware.

INSPIRATION

“When I started making inflatables, I became interested in microscopic forms, tiny things that you can’t see, and making them large,” Banowetz said by Zoom earlier this week. “This idea of playing with that scale and the whimsy of that.”

The experience of living through the pandemic was inspiration for these works, Banowetz says. Not only did so many people begin to think more consciously about both the vulnerability and adaptability of their bodies while collectively facing a threat to them, it made her think about what it really meant to have a physical body.

Banowetz’ own experience was heightened by having a broken knee and experiencing some blood clots and other medical issues, all at the time that you might think twice about checking in to a hospital. She had those experiences at the top of her mind when she made the inflatable sculptures, she says, creating figures while thinking of dripping bones.

The pieces in the front window she describes as figural, with sort of arm and head forms, while she describes the interior work as skeletal, muscular and very loosely figural.

“The Body Overwhelms” is the first thing that Banowetz has created since she was able to get moving properly again.

“It’s all about the body and the processes of the body,” she says. “They’re overwhelming in a beautiful and horrifying way, but the healing process is so magical.”

This particular exhibit of hers is a grouping of her works.

The pieces inside were made first, for a previous exhibit called “The Intervening Substance,” which was inspired by ectoplasm, a supernatural viscous substance that is said to exude from the body of a spirit medium during a spiritualistic trance, and the medium who produced it. The interior works are white, a nod to the most frequent color of ectoplasm, and it moves this portion of “The Body Overwhelms” into a more mystical space, she says.

“Historically, after flu pandemics, there were big surges of spiritualism, seances, talking to the dead after losing people,” Banowetz says. “How do we process all of it and the grieving?”

So while this part was created before the covid pandemic and therefore not specifically about it, it did fit naturally into the rest, she says, because the mystical and the physical fit hand in hand.

“The mystical, when we don’t understand what’s happening with the physical body, it’s where we go to understand its mysteries,” she says.

The forms on the third floor are from another mysterious realm, inspired by life underwater. Both symbolize connections to other worlds.

THE MAKING

To make a giant sculpture, you would ordinarily need a giant studio, expensive materials and equipment. Banowetz picked up some experience in the traditional art world first as a teenager when she participated in Art Street, a program in which professionals mentor young, budding artists.

In her case, she collaboratively designed public sculptures that were presented to clients, some of which were then made. Having a solid piece out there in the world for all to see, including friends and family that she brought by, gave her the confidence that her skills could be harnessed into a successful career.

Choosing inflatables as her medium gave her a certain flexibility that more traditional sculpting didn’t. Banowetz was able to make these inflatable creations on her own sewing machines at her home, which doubles as her studio.

Banowetz has a lot of sewing machines and loves the vintage models, but the main one she uses for this work is a sail maker, a semi-industrial piece of equipment that is designed for sewing upholstery and could be operated without electricity in a pinch. She uses outdoor fabrics most often employed for tents and other recreational structures, and she buys it by the bolt, 100 to 200 yards at a time.

Often the work is done in sections at a cutting table. Banowetz makes her own patterns (just one pattern alone can take 40 hours), as well as a little clay model to keep track of the shapes and sections. Then she builds them, sewing it together inside out. One sculpture can take 80 hours, give or take, and this exhibit houses several.

Once the giant piece is done, she takes it outside and inflates it, letting the air turn it right side out.

The most challenging portion of “The Body Overwhelms” is displayed in the front windows. It has an inner inflatable and a translucent, outer inflatable, like a skin. She knew that one was going to take a while, but it took even longer than expected.

“My studio is my home, and it’s not giant, but I have a garage too,” Banowetz says. “They can become gigantic, but the stuff up at Famous Hardware I sent in six boxes.”

Transporting her works is always a little perilous. Sometimes she’s able to check the artwork as luggage, while other times she has it shipped. In the event that it gets lost, she tries to make peace with the fact that it would be completely gone because she doesn’t like replicating works, making each piece irreplaceable.

Seeing her most recent work is a bit of a treat because each piece Banowetz makes informs the next one.

“It took a long time, figuring out patterns,” she says. At first she made “only white (sculptures). Now I’ve done color and applique and make ones that I wear—those are some of my favorite pieces.”

Banowetz recently returned from the UFO Festival in Roswell, N.M., where one of her exhibits was on display. She was dressed in an inflatable alien-like costume, a spiky, otherworldly white wearable informed by insect behavior, and spent her time moving through the installation. She enjoys performing in these suits because she gets to see people’s responses to and interaction with her artwork.

Banowetz will not be in a wearable sculpture today — each suit requires batteries, which she obviously can’t take on a plane — but she has enjoyed the process of working in Famous Hardware. She hopes that her work will cause more people to go inside and interact with art, especially if they don’t think of themselves as being interested in art to begin with.

“It’s been cool to highlight that space, it’s such an amazing building,” she says. “I hope ‘The Body Overwhelms’ pulls them in further [to investigate] why these strange forms are in there.

“Art should be a part of everyone’s life. Hopefully these inflatables are not scary in an intellectual sort of way that make people comfortable interacting with [them].”

GO & DO

Artist talk

Artist Nicole Banowetz will be in downtown Springdale for an artist talk at 6 p.m. today at 214 by CACHE at 214 S. Main St., followed by a public reception at 7 p.m. at the Famous Hardware Building at 113 W. Emma Ave. Her art installation, “The Body Overwhelms,” will be in place through mid-August.

— Source: Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange (CACHE)