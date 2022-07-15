5-year-old’s killing of brother looks accidental, lawmen say

A 5-year-old shot and killed his 8-year-old brother Thursday afternoon in a shooting that investigating Jefferson County deputies think was accidental, according to a news release from the agency.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting involving a toddler shortly after 2 p.m. at a home in the 2700 block of Shannon Valley Road and found the 8-year-old unresponsive.

The child, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was taken to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

The victim's younger brother fired the gun, the release states, though it did not go into detail about how he got the loaded gun or what the two boys were doing at the time it went off.

The shooting was tragic and avoidable, Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods said in the release, calling on gun owners to keep their guns well secured and away from children.

"Gun owners that do not properly secure their firearms are just one split second away from one of these tragedies happening in their home," Woods said.