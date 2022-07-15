Amazeum celebrates 7 with petting zoo and more

The Scott Family Amazeum celebrates seven years today. The children's discovery museum in Bentonville has a day of activities planned to mark its "Wooly, Wonder-Full 7th Birthday."

"In addition to all the regular activities we feature every day, guests can expect extra opportunities to get into the 'wooly' birthday spirit with crafts like felting, making pom-pom party hats and finger knitting, to name a few. We're excited to welcome a few special guests as well -- Barn Yard Buddies petting zoo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild from 1-4 p.m. We're all looking forward to the petting zoo," says Lauren Embree, interim director of Development and Communication for the Amazeum.

Since it was founded in July of 2015, the 50,000-square foot facility – that has been described as part children's museum, part science center and part maker space – has welcomed more than 1.5 million guests of all ages to offer them hands-on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) activities, special exhibits and events.

"The Scott Family Amazeum has changed in so many ways, big and small, over the past seven years," says Executive Director Sam Dean. "The museum hosts camps at the museum and out with community partners, and is in over 51 libraries over the summer. We've been hard at work in our exhibit shop, creating new experiences and trying out new ideas, as well as working with artists, makers, and engineers to bring a unique mix of science, art, play, and technology together.

"We've hosted some pretty amazing installations over the past seven years, including that wonderful POP! cast of inflatable creatures just a few months ago for the UnGala. The museum is growing, both in time and eventually in space, to be able to keep pace with the community needs -- we think the best is yet to come!"

Dean goes on to say, "from Day one, we have been constantly in a state of growth and change. We are trying new ideas in our workshop, working with new community partners, building new exhibits, and crafting innovative experiences and classes to try out, including increasingly with older kids and adults, and working with a broader array of artists and makers. We're increasing ways the Amazeum experience is encountered around the region, working with many schools, libraries, and other places where kids and families gather. In fact, we're exploring ways to expand our own space to be able to pack even more learning and exploration inside ... and outside! If you've enjoyed the first seven years, just wait for what's happening next."

"If you're not able to join us for our in-person celebration, we invite you to support the Amazeum by joining or renewing a membership or making a donation commemorating the event," Embree adds.

The birthday party celebrations are included with the price of general admission. Learn more at www.amazeum.org.

