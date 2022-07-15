Arkansas' hospitalized covid patients top 400; active cases back above 16,000

The number of Arkansans hospitalized with covid-19 on Friday topped 400 for the first time since early March after a second day of double-digit increases.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases considered active rose by 340, topping 16,000 for the first time since Feb. 14.

However, there was a sign of a possible slowdown in new infections. The state's count of cases rose by 1,484 — the smallest daily increase since Monday and down by 455 from the increase the previous Friday.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by five, to 11,629.

Continuing a steep rise since the beginning of the week, the number of Arkansans hospitalized with covid rose Friday by 25, to 401, the first time it had been above 400 since March 4.

The number as of Friday represented a 31% increase from the 306 covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals as of Monday.

The number of the state's virus patients who were in intensive care rose by seven, to 71. It was the second consecutive daily increase and the count's highest level since March 13.

After rising the previous four days, the number of covid patients who were on ventilators remained at 18.

Reflecting the smaller increase in cases compared to a week earlier, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Friday to 1,374. It was the second time this week in which the average fell after reaching a recent high of 1,506 on Tuesday.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, however, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose to 16,197.

Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the state Health Department has reported 884,815 cases of coronavirus. Of those, 856,759 are considered recovered.

