ASGA Women's Match Play

• Thursday's results from the Arkansas State Golf Association Women's Match-Play Championship at Lost Springs Golf and Athletic Club in Rogers:

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Kim Robinson def. Brenda Carr, 4 and 3

Tanna Richard def. Ulrika Belline, 6 and 4

TODAY'S FINAL

Robinson vs. Richard, 8:50 a.m.

CONSOLATION CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Nora Phillips def. Leslie Schwarz, 3 and 2

Julie Oxendine def. Madison Walley, 4 and 2

TODAY'S FINAL

Phillips vs. Oxendine, 8:20 a.m.

FIRST FLIGHT

Brenda Alexander def. Sharon Grable, 4 and 3

Lulong Radler def. Paula Moore, 6 and 5

TODAY'S FINAL

Alexander vs. Radler, 8:40 a.m.

CONSOLATION FIRST FLIGHT

Janet Taylor def. Rebecca Huber, 2 up

Paula Curtis def. Pam Evans, 3 and 2

TODAY'S FINAL

Taylor vs. Curtis, 8:10 a.m.

SECOND FLIGHT

Kerry Lareau def. Mimi Evans, 4 and 3

Rosetta Parks def. Catherine Young, 3 and 2

TODAY'S FINAL

Lareau vs. Parks, 8:30 a.m.

CONSOLATION SECOND FLIGHT

Karen Carter def. Beverly Harris, 3 and 1

TODAY'S FINAL

Christi Mahl vs. Carter, 8 a.m.