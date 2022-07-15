Benton County Administration Building closed today to assess plumbing issue

BENTONVILLE -- The Benton County Administration Building downtown will be closed to the public today to assess a plumbing issue, a county official said Thursday.

A contractor will inspect a 28-year-old cast-iron pipe in the building's basement, said Bryan Beeson, county facilities administrator. It is the main sanitary line that leaves the building, he said.

Workers will use a camera to view inside the line, clean it out and then make an assessment. Any needed work would start next week, Beeson said.

All other Benton County buildings will be open. People who need services provided at the administration building can visit county satellite offices in Bentonville, Gravette, Rogers or Siloam Springs, according to a county news release.

Satellite offices are at 2401 S. D St. in Bentonville, 901 First Ave. SW in Gravette, 2111 W. Walnut St. in Rogers and 707 Lincoln St. in Siloam Springs. Online services are available as well, according to the release.

Administration building staff will use restrooms in the courthouse across the parking lot. Central communications staff will use air-conditioned portable restrooms on the east side of the staff parking lot, Beeson said.