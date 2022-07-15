Biden pushes for diplomacy to check Iran





JERUSALEM -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stood side by side Thursday and declared they would not allow Iran to become a nuclear power. They parted ways, though, on how to get there.

Biden, in a joint news conference after a one-on-one meeting with the Israeli leader, said he still wants to give diplomacy a chance. Moments earlier, Lapid insisted that words alone won't thwart Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

While Biden suggested his patience with Iran was running low, he held out hope that Iran can be persuaded to rejoin a dormant deal intended to prevent it from building a nuclear weapon.

"I continue to believe that diplomacy is the best way to achieve this outcome," Biden said on the second day of a four-day visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia. He also stressed on his first trip to the Middle East as president the importance of furthering ties between Israel and its Arab neighbors.

Hours before Biden was set to become the first U.S. leader to fly directly from Israel to the kingdom, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation announced early Friday "the decision to open the Kingdom's airspace for all air carriers that meet the requirements of the Authority for overflying."

It signaled the end of its long-standing ban on Israeli airliners overflying its territory -- an incremental step toward the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel that builds on the strong but informal ties the erstwhile foes have developed in recent years over their shared concerns about Iran's growing influence in the region.

"President Biden welcomes and commends the historic decision by the leadership of Saudi Arabia to open Saudi airspace to all civilian carriers without discrimination, a decision that includes flights to and from Israel," U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement early Friday.

Biden's emphasis on a diplomatic solution on Iran's nuclear program contrasted with Lapid, who said Iran must face a real threat of force before it will agree to give up on its nuclear ambitions.

"If they continue to develop their nuclear program, the free world will use force," Lapid said at the opening of a news conference in Jerusalem after the two leaders met as part of Biden's four-day visit to the Middle East.

During those remarks, Biden listened attentively but never repeated that commitment. Instead, he stuck to talking about blocking Iran from obtaining a weapon -- not a program that might be intended to develop one.

"Words will not stop them, Mr. President. Diplomacy will not stop them," said Lapid, suggesting they were in agreement despite his tougher rhetoric.

"I don't think there's a light between us," he said. "We cannot allow Iran to become nuclear."

Biden said, "We will not -- let me say it again -- we will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon."

TALKS WITH SAUDIS AHEAD

In the short news conference, Biden was pressed directly on whether he would raise the case of a murdered Saudi dissident, Jamal Khashoggi, when he meets with Saudi leaders today.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was deemed responsible for the 2018 killing in Istanbul of Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post who was living in the United States.

Biden said Thursday that his views on the murder were well-known, but he stopped short of saying whether he would specifically raise the dissident's name during his meeting.

"My views on Khashoggi have been absolutely, positively clear," Biden said, adding that he had never hesitated to speak openly to allies and adversaries about human rights.

But with the American leader scheduled to fly directly from Israel to Jiddah -- a flight that itself says much about the changed environment in the Middle East -- administration officials were still debating how, if at all, he should raise the case in public comments on Saudi soil.

In other cases recently, including Cuba and Venezuela, Biden has stressed that his administration is making democracy and respect for human rights the paramount consideration for dealing with other nations' leaders.

But on Thursday in Jerusalem he said "the reason I am going to Saudi Arabia is to promote U.S. interests," which include getting the kingdom to pump more oil from its somewhat modest spare capacity.

Biden's news conference with Lapid was the only scheduled set of extensive remarks on his trip to the Middle East. He used it to bolster the blossoming relationship between Israel and a handful of Arab states, including the creation of a joint air defense zone to protect against Iranian drones and missiles.

Administration officials say that while they are pushing for full diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, they expect only incremental progress toward that goal on this trip.

Biden said he had been impressed by a demonstration Wednesday of Israelis and Americans using the Iron Dome rocket-interception system, and a new system named Iron Beam, still a prototype, that uses lasers.

"These technologies and advances are critical, Biden said. "Every rocket that is intercepted is a potential life, maybe more, that is saved."

DECLARATION ON IRAN

The two leaders issued a joint declaration emphasizing military cooperation and a commitment to keeping Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

In the statement, the United States says it is ready to use "all elements of its national power" to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear bomb.

Iran announced last week that it has enriched uranium to 60% purity, a technical step away from weapons-grade quality.

The declaration could hold important symbolic importance for Biden's meeting with Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia as he seeks to strengthen a regionwide alliance against Iran.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi lashed out at the U.S. and "its regional allies" for stoking instability in the region, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

"Any mistake by the Americans and their allies in the region and the world will be met with a harsh and regrettable response," Raisi said.

WARM WELCOME IN ISRAEL

Biden received a warm welcome as he arrived at the official residence of Israel's ceremonial president Thursday.

He was greeted by President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal, as they escorted him along a row of smiling children excitedly waving American and Israeli flags.

A loud technopop version of the Israeli song "I was born for peace," written in 1979 to mark Israel's peace agreement with Egypt, blared in the background.

Biden signed the guestbook and shook Herzog's hand before noting that the president's grandfather, the late Yitzhak Halevi Herzog, was the chief rabbi of Ireland. Biden often proudly boasts of his Irish roots.

"I also think it's a great day for the Irish today," Herzog said.

Biden later received Israel's Presidential Medal of Honor in recognition of 50 years of support for the country in his career as a politician.

Herzog praised Biden's "uncompromising decades-long commitment to Israel's security," and Biden called the award a "great honor."

Biden, 79, joked that "it's hard to say these words 'for over 50 years.'"

He noted that the crowd included representatives of all faiths, as well as ambassadors of the Arab countries that have signed peace accords with Israel, noting that 50 years ago such an audience would have been unfathomable.

Biden assured Herzog that "America's commitment to Israel's security remains ironclad, today and in the future."

He added: "That commitment is not about me or any other American president. It springs from a deep affinity and enduring connection between our peoples."

BIDEN MEETS ATHLETES

On Thursday evening, Biden cheered on U.S. athletes at the Maccabiah Games in Jerusalem

He was greeted by "USA" chants as he arrived at Teddy Stadium shortly before the opening ceremony to meet with the American delegation.

"I'm so damn proud of you," Biden told the athletes. "You demonstrate to the world that we can do anything."

Donning the Team U.S. hat, Biden said, "Godspeed and go get 'em, guys," before joining Lapid and Herzog to watch the ceremony.

Information for this article was contributed by David E. Sanger of The New York Times; and by Aamer Madhani, Josh Boak, Chris Megerian, Josef Federman, Amir Vahdat, Darlene Superville and additional reporters for The Associated Press.





President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid sign a joint declaration Thursday in Jerusalem affirming the “unbreakable bonds” between the two countries and a U.S. commitment to protecting Israeli security. (AP/Evan Vucci)





