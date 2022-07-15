Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Friday, July 15

Women's Commission to meet in Pine Bluff

The Arkansas Women's Commission will meet at the Pine Bluff Public Library, 600 S. Main St., at 1 p.m. today. The commission is studying and analyzing women's labor participation rates, women's entry into STEM fields and entrepreneurship, and barriers to entry for women joining the workforce, according to a news release. Arkansas Women's Commission can be livestreamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLfOYotF9jg. Details: women.arkansas.gov.

Small business event set

The 2022 Southeast Arkansas Small Business Development Conference will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15 via Zoom. New or aspiring entrepreneurs, business and technical school students, apprentices, veterans, faith-based leaders, and community and economic development professionals are invited to attend the free session. The event will bring together approximately 20 organizations focused on equipping people with resources to start and grow their businesses. An in-person portion will be held at Dermott City Hall, according to a news release. Participants are invited to the "Breakfast with the Lenders Roundtable" at 8:30 a.m. where they can network with local, regional, and statewide lenders. Quanika Jackson, chief executive officer for Platinum Investments Groups Inc., will deliver the luncheon address. The event is free, but registration is required at the Arkansas Human Development Corp. at (800) 482-7641 or (501) 374-1103, ext. 10, or online at https://bit.ly/3A3jaOn.

Through Friday, July 15

Blue & You accepts grant applications

The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas is accepting grant applications from Arkansas public schools, governmental agencies and nonprofit groups. Grants of up to $150,000 are available to support programs focusing on behavioral health resources, the social determinants of health, maternal and pediatric health needs, health equity, whole person health, and medical condition innovation, according to a news release. Applications should be submitted to https://blueandyoufoundationarkansas.org by July 15.

CrEATe Lab Camps open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: CrEATe Lab Jr Camp -- students will receive hands-on training in the kitchen with Kids Cook! owner Faith Anaya. Youth can learn cooking and food preparation skills while exploring different cuisines. The camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday, July 11-15. It is open to ages 7-10 and is limited to 10 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers. For ages 11-17, CrEATe Lab Pro Camp is offered. Students will gain skills and use tools that can enable them to feel confident creating in the kitchen. The camp will run from 1-4 p.m. July 11-15. It is open to ages 11-17 and limited to 10 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Underway

Applications available for Governor's Arts Awards

The Arkansas Arts Council is accepting nominations for the 2023 Governor's Arts Awards. Recipients are nominated by the public, then selected by an independent panel of arts professionals from around the state, according to a news release. Nominations are open in the following categories: Arts Community Development, Arts in Education, Corporate Sponsorship of the Arts, Folklife, Individual Artist, Patron and Lifetime Achievement. The nomination deadline is Sept. 9. Details: https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-programs/governor's-arts-awards .

Saturday, July 16

ASC hosts "Big Piph" Morrow Hip-hop workshop

Children ages 10-17 will learn to write and perform hip-hop with "Hip-Hop Community Builder" Epiphany "Big Piph" Morrow from 1-2:30 p.m. July 16. The workshop will be held at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' home facility, 701 S. Main St. Morrow is a Stanford-educated emcee and a native of Pine Bluff. He performs regularly with his seven-piece band, Tomorrow Maybe, has worked with major industry acts, and was lead coordinator of Global Kids-Arkansas. For more information about Morrow and to see more of his projects, visit his website epiphanymorrow.com. To register for the workshop, visit asc701.org/youth-classes or call (870) 536-3375.

Yoga set at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas invites patrons 13 and older to exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor Florence "FloEssence" Love every third Saturday from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The next session is on July 16. The cost is "pay-what-you-can," with $15 being recommended. This program takes place in the Loft Gallery at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Love will lead participants through an hour of yoga exercise followed by a guided meditation. New and experienced practitioners are welcome. Participants may use the provided yoga mats or bring their own. Please wear yoga-appropriate attire. For more information, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375. The same number can be used for the required advanced registration or by signing up at asc701.org/yoga.

Sunday, July 17

New Community Men's Day set

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St. will present its annual Mens Day at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 17. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Jerry Goins, pastor of First Baptist Ladd. The New Community pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett Sr.

Amos Chapel sets Women's Day

Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will host its annual Women's Day at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Robbie Williams of Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church. The guest choir director will be Donna Huskey of Old St. James Missionary Baptist Church and a special testimony will be from Amy Rauls of Liberty Baptist Church. The guest praise dancers will be Marie and the Girls. The Rev. Robert Willis Jr. is the Amos Chapel pastor.

Monday, July 18

Alzheimer's Caregivers to meet

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host the Alzheimer's Caregivers Support Group meeting virtually via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon July 18. The topic will be Resources for Caregivers. The speaker will be Carolyn Ferguson, officer of community services at Area Agency. To join the Zoom Meeting visit https://zoom.us/j/8218796466?pwd=Z1ZuK0FuaC93OFZINlNQNkRubnBZZz09 . The Meeting ID is 821 879 6466 and Passcode is 0D8LGd. Details: Carolyn Ferguson, (870) 543-6300.

Art league hosts watercolor workshop

The Pine Bluff Art League will host award-winning watercolorist Gary Alexander in a watercolor workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 18 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. The cost is $35 to attend. Alexander previously presented a watercolor demo to the PBAL where he demonstrated a variety of techniques used in the medium.

Beginning Monday, July 18

Education co-op sets summer camp

Seventh-ninth graders are invited to participate in the STEAM on the River summer camp at the Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative (ARESC), 912 W. Sixth Ave., from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 18-21 and July 25-28. The deadline to enroll in ths free event is July 11. STEAM on the River was developed for students interested in science, engineering, art, and innovation, according to a news release. Students will utilize drones, robots, sensors and other technology to conduct experiences in the field. They will use their collected data to solve real world problems and design presentations to communicate their findings to various audiences. Details: Bill Shelly, camp director, (870) 730-2933; shellyb@aresc.k12.ar.us; or ARESC (870) 534-6129 or https://www.aresc.k12.ar.us/aegis.

Science Camp opens at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Science Camp -- Campers will create models and explore activities that will demonstrate various scientific principles to demonstrate how the universe works, whether that be gravity, time, planets, or more. This camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, July 18-22. This camp is open to ages 7-11 and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

ASC hosts Film Camp

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Film Camp -- The camp will explore storytelling as an art form, develop film ideas, shoot video, record audio and edit creations based on the "Space and Time" theme. The camp will run from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. July 18-22. It is open to ages 12-17 years old and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Tuesday, July 19

Quilter's Guild to meet

The Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild will meet at at 9:30 a.m. July 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4200 Old Warren Road. Plans for the guild's 37th anniversary celebration will continue. Show-and-tell, along with fat quarter and door prize drawings will be held after the business meeting.

Neighborhood Strategy discussion set

Go Forward Pine Bluff (GFPB) and the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency (PBURA) will hold a Neighborhood Strategy Act discussion forum at 5:30 p.m. July 19. The free event will be held at Southeast Arkansas College in the Welcome Center Training Room. This session will feature a thorough discussion about plans to enhance targeted neighborhoods in Pine Bluff. Pine Bluff citizens, Realtors, real estate developers and interested home buyers are encouraged to attend, according to a news release. Topics will include information on the deterioration or demolition of housing stock, information concerning incidents of crime, and the location of existing government resources that could help rehabilitate the neighborhoods such as police and fire substations, schools, playgrounds, or other government centers.

Beginning Tuesday, July 19

Neighborhood Watch Groups to meet

The Pine Bluff Police Department announced the Neighborhood Watch meetings have resumed and residents are urged to attend July events: Faucett Road, along with Jefferson Heights and Calvary Association, will meet July 19 at 6 p.m. at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave. Sheraton Park meets July 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 4101 Hazel St. East Harding and Belmont/Broadmoor meets July 25 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 812 E. Harding Ave. University Park meets July 28 at 6 p.m. at Family Community Development Center, 1001 N. Palm St. Details: Alicia Dorn at adorn@pbpd.org or Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. at lfranklin@pbpd.org.

Wednesday, July 20

Chamber sets SizeUp webinar

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is helping new businesses be better prepared for success through improved business planning and marketing with an innovative online service called SizeUp Jefferson County. The service is available free to all local entrepreneurs on the Chamber website. The SizeUp training webinar will be held at 10 a.m. July 20, according to the Chamber newsletter. To register for the SizeUp training webinar, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_v-pdpsK-RdyQ0E2_L9HM-g. To explore SizeUp, visit https://jeffersoncountyalliance.com/chamber/sizeup-jefferson-county-tool/ Details: Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, July 21

Rotary to host Hooten's football program

The Rotary Club of West Pine Bluff will host Barry Grooms of Hooten's Arkansas Football at 11:30 a.m. July 21 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The lunch program will feature a lot of football talk, according to a news release. "We are extending this invitation to representatives from all football programs in Southeast Arkansas, so you will not only have the opportunity to hear comments from Arkansas' premier football authority, you can also visit with coaches and key players from football programs in Southeast Arkansas -- all in the same room at the same time. And eat well," a spokesman said. Details: Roy Ferrell at roywferrell@gmail.com.

Through Thursday, July 21

Bridge work to close Pickens road

Bridge maintenance to the Highway 159 Bridge over the Boeuf River requires temporary highway closure near Pickens, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT.) Weather permitting, ARDOT crews will close Highway 159 between Highways 65 and 138 from July 11 through July 21. Message boards and signs will guide drivers through the available detour. Eastbound travelers will use Highway 65 to Highway 138. Westbound travelers will use Highway 138 to Highway 65, according to the news release.

Through Friday, July 22

Hurricane HYPE sets youth camp

Hurricane HYPE Center, near New St. Hurricane Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St., will host a Summer Camp for youth through July 22. Sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is $250 per child. The fee includes everything except concessions and masks are required, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. The camp is open to youth in the first through eighth grade. Space is limited. Youth will participate in an array of activities, including 4-H, coding and recreation. For details, call (870) 534-2782 or send an email to hurricanehypecenter@gmail.com. Camp applications are available at newsthurricane.org.

Small Works open to submissions

Applications are being accepted for the 2023 Small Works on Paper touring exhibition. The deadline is July 22 for artists to submit work, according to a news release. Small Works on Paper is an annual juried art exhibition presented by the Arkansas Arts Council and features the work of Arkansas artists who are members of the Arts Council's Artist Registry. Details: https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-programs/small-works-on-paper.

Beginning Friday, July 22

ASC to present Cinderella

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella" at 7:30 p.m. July 22-23 and July 29-30, and 2 p.m. July 24 and July 31. "The smart and beautiful young Ella lives in the care of her wicked, self-absorbed stepmother Madame and Madame's two daughters, Charlotte and Gabrielle...Meanwhile, in another part of the kingdom, Prince Topher is trying to find himself and learn his place in the kingdom," according to the news release. Director Lindsey Collins and co-director Joel Anderson will lead the cast of "Cinderella." Tickets are $20 for ASC members and seniors, and $25 for nonmembers. To purchase tickets, visit asc701.org, call (870) 536-3375, or purchase in person. For details, contact Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Saturday, July 23

Boys & Girls Club plans tourney

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will host a kickball tournament beginning at 9:30 a.m. July 23 at 1000 Townsend Park Drive. The event will include 16 co-ed teams of 10-12 players. The registration deadline is Friday and the fee is $100 per team, according to a news release. An award will be presented to the first place winner. There will also be food, music, and other activities. To register or for details, visit www.boysgirlsclubjc.org or call (870) 850-7500, ext. 102.

First Baptist plans VBS

First Baptist Church Pine Bluff will have a one-day Vacation Bible School from 9 a. m. to 1 p.m. July 23. This event is free and open to all children who have completed pre-K through grade 6. (Children must be at least 5 years old by Aug. 1), according to a news release. A family "cook-in" for all participants and their families will take place in the fellowship hall after VBS. To pre-register, visit the First Baptist Church website, www.fbcpinebluff.org/vbs. Details: First Baptist church office, (870) 534-4741.

ASC sets Youth Printmaking Workshop

Instructor Kristin McCaslin will lead a youth printmaking workshop from 1-3 p.m. July 23 at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Students ages 7 and older will draw inspiration from contemporary artists and learn the basics of printmaking. The cost is $25 for Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas members and $35 for nonmembers. To register, visit asc701.org/youth-classes or contact ASC Public Programs Manager Shakeelah Rahmaan at (870) 536-3375.

Sunday, July 24

Tea party to honor local women

The 2022 Cupcakes & Conversations Tea Party will recognize several area women at 4 p.m. July 24 at the family life center of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2101 W. Reeker St. Honorees include Sammia Thomas, Debra Allen, Robbie Williams, Annette Dove, Demetria Walker, and Margarette Williams. The guest speaker will be Tammy Shelton. The honorees lead, pray, change lives, motivate, encourage, inspire, and are women who win, according to a news release.

Kings Highway hosts concert

Kings Highway Missionary Baptist Church, 2312 Fluker St., will celebrate its 62nd annual Inspirational Adult Choir Concert at 3 p.m. July 24. The speaker will be the Rev. Glenn Barnes, pastor of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Everyone is invited to attend the concert in person or on Facebook. The theme is "Singing Praises Unto our God," Psalm 105:2. The Rev. Anthony J. Howard is the pastor at Kings Highway.

Through Sunday, July 24

Dermott native's play

debuts at Fayetteville

TheatreSquared will produce the co-world premiere of Flex by Candrice Jones, a Dermott native and winner of the 2020 Steinberg Playwright Award, through July 24. Performances of Flex are scheduled Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. at TheatreSquared at Fayetteville. Tickets range from $18-$58. Jones is a playwright, poet, and educator who writes "love letters for and to women of the American South," according to a news release. Details: theatre2.org/lights-up, theatre2.org/subscribe or (479) 777-7477.

Beginning Monday, July 25

LIHEAP available for utility aid

Officials with the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will begin accepting applications July 25 for help with summer cooling bills, including those from Entergy Arkansas and other utilities. This assistance will be available through Sept. 30 or until funds run out. LIHEAP is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is designed to lower the energy burden for low-income households, according to a news release from Entergy. The program is offered in all 75 counties through community-based organizations. Details: https://www.adeq.state.ar.us/energy/assistance/caad.aspx .

Olive Branch sets Vacation Bible School

Olive Branch Baptist Church, 5130 Bobo Road, will host Vacation Bible School from 6-8:30 p.m. July 25-29. At 5:30 p.m., a light meal will be served. The students will participate in interactive Bible lessons, worksheets, crafts, music and games. A closing program and homemade ice cream fellowship is planned for 7:30 p.m. July 29. Everyone is welcome to attend, according to a news release. Classes are provided for children three years old through sixth grade. An adult class is offered by Mike Powell, pastor, and Ed McCall, according to director Amy Parker.

Tuesday, July 26

Chamber plans Business After Hours

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host Taco Tuesday Business After House Event at 5 p.m. July 26 at the Avenue on Main, 201 S. Main St. Tacos will be three for $15 and the event will include drinks and networking, according to the Chamber newsletter.

Game on Main set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas invites 5th-12th graders to a biweekly program at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., Tuesday, July 26, from 3:30-6 p.m. Game on Main provides students with a fun space to socialize with friends and express their creativity with a variety of games. This event will feature strategy and role-playing games as well as classic games like Guess Who, Uno and chess. Game on Main is facilitated by ASC staff members Kayla Earnest and Matthew Howard. This is a free community program, and no registration is required. For more information, contact Howard at mhoward@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Beginning Tuesday, July 26

Barraque Street church sets VBS

Barraque Street Missionary Baptist Church, 1800 W. Pullen St., will present Vacation Bible School from 6-8 p.m. July 26-28. The adult class will have a guest teacher Rev. Gary Noble, discipleship pastor at Longley Baptist Church. Special emphasis periods will feature the Rev. Kevin Crumpton Sr., pastor of Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church on July 26 and the Rev. Victor Patterson, pastor of Payne Chapel AME Zion Church on July 27, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. VBS will offer something for everyone from ages 2 to 92. Each night will conclude with snacks to go. "Because we are still fighting the harmful effects of covid-19, we will remain socially distant, conduct temperature checks and require masks of everyone" according to the release. Details: barraquestreetbaptistchurch@gmail.com, https://barraquestmbc.org/Home or (870) 536-0582.

Through Wednesday, July 27

Lakeside, St. Luke set summer camp

Lakeside United Methodist Church, 1500 S. Olive St., and St. Luke United Methodist Church, 32 School St., will host a summer day camp through July 27 for children in first through fifth grade. Sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Project Transformation Arkansas will sponsor the camp. Activities will include games, arts, recreation, and reading. Meals will be provided by TOPPS Inc. Registration is $20 per child or $50 per family. Parents may sign up their children at https://ptark.force.com/registration/s/ or by calling either church, according to a flier on the mayor's Facebook page. Details: Lakeside UMC, (870) 534-6241, or St. Luke UMC, (870) 535-2291.

Thursday, July 28

VA sets Virtual Claims Clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. July 28. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. July 27, according to a news release. During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. The staff is is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one. These clinics are held monthly. The Little Rock VA Regional Office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents.

GOP committee to meet

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will hold its regular monthly committee meeting at 6 p.m. July 28 at Larry's Pizza 4901 Dollarway Road, at White Hall. There will be a special guest speaker, David L. Singer, chairman, said.

Through Friday, July 29

Agency hosts fan drive

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is holding its annual "Beat The Heat Fan Drive" for Jefferson County now through July 29. The purpose of the drive is to raise money to purchase fans or air conditioners for elderly or disabled people, according to a news release. People who would like to make donations or purchase fans should call Carolyn Ferguson or Pauline Jones at Area Agency, (870) 543-6300 or 1-800-264-3260.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 1

Maze concert tickets available

The Pine Bluff Convention Center box office will be open starting Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., to buy tickets in person to the Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly concert. The concert will be held at 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at the convention center. The doors open at 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Tickets start at $50, plus applicable taxes. Secured parking is $20. Tickets can also be purchased at www.iTickets.com. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, pinebluffconventioncenter.com or (870) 536-7600.

Through Friday, Aug. 5

TOPPS holds summer camp

TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service), a non-profit at Pine Bluff, will conduct summer camp 22 for children ages 7-15 years, according to a news release. Camps will be held through Aug. 5, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Slots are available on a first come, first served basis. Activities will include: academics, acting, music, sports, kickball, STEM (science, technology, engineer, and math), financial literacy, art -- craft/sewing, cooking, physical fitness, dance, karate, golf, swimming, skating, bowling, archery, board games, field trips, 3D printing, movies, fishing, robotics, and entrepreneur training. Details: TOPPS office, (870) 850-6011 between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 5

UAPB alumni plan virtual conference

The UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association announced that the National Alumni Virtual Summer Conference will be held Aug. 5-6 beginning at 9 a.m. The Greater Kansas City Alumni Chapter will serve as the host, according to a news release. Everyone registered by June 30 will be entered in a prize drawing. The registration fee is $25. To register, visit uapbalumni.org. For details, send an email to uapbkc@gmail.com or visit https://uapbalumni.org/.

Beginning Saturday, Aug. 6

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will host "Blues By Budweiser," live blues concerts on the first Saturday of each month through February 2023 at RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There's a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Performers include Aug. 6 -- La La Craig & Element 88; Sept. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band; Oct. 1 -- Deak Harp Duo; Nov. 5 -- Kent Burnside; Dec. 3 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; Jan. 7, 2023 -- Sean Bad Apple; and Feb. 4, 2023 -- Arkaholics. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Through Saturday, Aug. 6

Camp set for special needs children

CP Foundation & Consulting Group will conduct the H.E.R.O.E.S Club Night & Weekend Camp for special needs children ages 5-12 who are looking for something fun and structured to do. The camp will be held at the Pine Bluff Community Center, 1000 S. Ash St. "Fifteen free scholarships are available," said Carolyn Pridgeon, founder and executive director of CP Foundation & Consulting Group, camp sponsor. Session A will be held June 6 through July 2. Session B will take place July 10 through Aug. 6. Sessions are available Monday through Friday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. or Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children with a behavioral plan or educational deficiency are welcomed, according to a news release on Stuff in The Bluff.com. The registration membership fee is $50. The fee is $50 per week for Monday through Friday sessions and $25 per week for Saturday sessions. To register or for details, email heroesclubpb@gmail.com or call (725) 236-9003.

Sunday, Aug. 7

Mount Nebo honors pastor

Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist, 3201 W. Second Ave., will celebrate the 41st anniversary of the pastor, Larry C. Battles, at 11 a.m. Aug. 7. J. Dawson Williams, associate minister at Clayton Chapel Baptist Church of Sherwood, will be the special guest preacher, according to a news release.

Through Friday, Aug. 12

Delta Dental grants available

The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation is accepting grant applications from Arkansas nonprofits, according to a news release. Through Aug. 12, eligible organizations may apply for funding for new or existing programs that provide oral health education, dental treatment or preventive oral care. Grant guidelines and the online application may be accessed at https://www.deltadentalar.com/giving-back/delta-dental-of-arkansas-foundation/funding-opportunities/2023-community-grants#grantoverview.

DRA seeks leaders for academy

Delta Regional Authority (DRA) opened the application period for the 2023 Delta Leadership Institute (DLI) Executive Academy. The deadline is Aug. 12. DLI is a nine-month executive leadership program that brings together public, private, and nonprofit sector leaders from the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions. Chosen through a competitive application process, the class will include approximately 30 participants from the eight-state DRA region, including Arkansas, according to a news release. For details or to apply, visit dra.gov/leadership.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Maze Featuring Frankie

Beverly performs

The R&B group Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to a news release. The group has earned 24 R&B Top 40 singles, including "While I'm Alone," "Golden Time Of Day," "Southern Girl," "Runnin' Away," "Before I Let Go," "Back In Stride," "Too Many Games," "Can't Get Over You" and "Silky Soul," according to the release. Tickets start at $50, plus applicable taxes. Secured parking will be available for $20. Tickets can be purchased at www.iTickets.com. The convention center box office will be open starting Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., for those wanting to purchase tickets in person. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, pinebluffconventioncenter.com or (870) 536-7600.

Through Monday, Aug. 15

Pine Bluff area grants available

The Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation (PBACF) will accept grant applications through Aug. 15. Nonprofits in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County may apply online for Giving Tree grants through PBACF. The Giving Tree Grant program is the foundation's signature grant cycle supporting a broad range of projects to meet immediate local needs, according to a news release. Organizations can apply at https://www.arcf.org/apply-for-giving-tree-grants/ For organizations providing services aimed at educating, assessing and screening members of their organization or the larger community regarding health issues, Jefferson Regional Medical Center has created the JRMC Community Health Endowment. Projects with a special emphasis on early literacy are eligible for Early Literacy grants. Details: https://www.arcf.org/apply/nonprofits/ or call the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, at (870) 850-7934.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Manufacturing council sets job fair

The Jefferson County Manufacturing Council (JCMC) will host Manufacturing Made Easy Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 23 at the White Hall Community Center, 9301 Dollarway Road. The event will target industrial job seekers throughout the county and surrounding areas. The event is free to people seeking jobs. A $500 fee is for manufacturers that want to have a spot/table at the fair, but are not members of the JCMC. Registration is free to JCMC members. The registration deadline is Aug. 12. To register and/or join the manufacturing council, email Felicia@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or call (870) 535-0110, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Through Wednesday, Aug. 24

ASC hosts Small Works

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the 35th annual "Small Works on Paper" exhibition through Aug. 24. The 2022 exhibition features artwork from 28 artists from across the state with 39 pieces on display. ASC volunteer Crystal Jennings of Rison and Pine Bluff native and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff graduate Rashawn Penister are among featured artists, according to a news release.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Jones-Dunklin center plans open house

The Jefferson Regional Jones-Dunklin Cancer Center, 1609 W. 40th Ave., will hold a ribbon cutting and open house. The event will be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 25, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 2

PBHS 1972 class reunion set

The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1972 is planning its 50th reunion for Sept. 2-3 at Pine Bluff, according to a news release. "If you were a member of this class and graduated in 1972, or if you were a member of this class but did not graduate with the class in 1972, we would love to celebrate our Golden Reunion with you. You are also welcome to join us for any future reunions that we may have," according to the release. Participants are also urged to tell other class members about the event. Details: Gail Jenkins Sales, (870) 489-8527 or Mickey Shell, (870) 718-3930.

Friday, Sept. 9

Underway

Farmer's Market open Saturdays

The Farmer's Market at Saracen Landing, 200 Lake Saracen Drive, will be open each Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department's Facebook page.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.