Central Arkansas Water commissioners revise bylaws governing conflicts of interest

Members of the Central Arkansas Water board of commissioners at a meeting on Thursday adopted a resolution to amend language in the water utility's bylaws governing conflicts of interest.

The resolution, which commissioners approved in a voice vote, revises Articles I and V of the utility's bylaws, according to board documents.

Before the vote, water commissioner Jay Barth explained that the issue arose from him moving into his new position.

Barth, who previously served as the chief education officer for the city of Little Rock, in March was named the new director of the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum.

During Thursday's meeting, Barth said that ethics attorneys at the federal government had raised questions about his work at Central Arkansas Water as a board member and his work at the Clinton Presidential Library.

Ethics attorneys were comforted by the fact that Central Arkansas Water had a conflict of interest policy in the bylaws, Barth said, but it did lead Barth and the water utility's general counsel, David Johnson, to look more closely at the policy.

They both felt it could be sharpened, Barth said.

The introduction to the resolution approved Thursday says that the current version of Article V sets limitations on contracts and transactions into which the water utility may enter due to conflicts of interest, although revisions are needed to conform with state law.

The document also notes that the current version does not establish recusal requirements for items under consideration for which a Central Arkansas Water board member or officer may have a conflict.

The resolution amends Article I of the bylaws to include two definitions: one for "financial interest" and another for "transaction."

A "financial interest" is defined under the resolution as "an existing or reasonably likely ownership interest, investment interest, employment relationship, or compensation arrangement of a member of the Board, officer of Central Arkansas Water, or an immediate family member of a member of the Board or officer."

A "transaction" is defined as "the exchange of money or other consideration for services, goods, personal property, or real property other than the provision by Central Arkansas Water of retail water service."

Apart from the first sentence of the current version of Article V stipulating board members' and officers' undivided loyalty to the utility, the rest of the section did not square with state law, Johnson noted at one point during the meeting. As a result, the rest was stricken.

The new language in Article V says that Central Arkansas Water board members or officers with a financial interest in any entity with which the utility's board is considering a transaction, "or whose interest may be advanced, hindered, or otherwise affected" by the board entering a transaction, the board member or officer must recuse himself or herself "from all consideration and action" related to the matter.

An official's failure to recuse could lead to the board voting to remove him or her from consideration and action, the revised language says.

Additionally, the revised bylaws state that the water utility may not enter into a contract prohibited by law that would furnish the utility with items or services from an entity "of which a member of the Board, officer, or employee of Central Arkansas Water holds an executive or managerial office or in which a member of the Board holds a controlling interest."

When an individual becomes aware that the utility is considering entering into such a contract, he or she must disclose the relationship to the board chairman and the chief executive officer, according to the revised bylaws.

A violation could lead to the removal of a board member for cause.