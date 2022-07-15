Church News

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St. will present its annual Men's Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Jerry Goins, pastor of First Baptist Ladd. The theme will be Men And Black; "Steps Of A Good Man Are Ordered By The Lord," Psalm 37:23. The New Community pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett Sr.

• AMOS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will host its annual Women's Day at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Robbie Williams of Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church. The guest choir director will be Donna Huskey of Old St. James Missionary Baptist Church and a special testimony will be from Amy Rauls of Liberty Baptist Church. The guest praise dancers will be Marie and the Girls. The Rev. Robert Willis Jr. is the Amos Chapel pastor.

• KINGS HIGHWAY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2312 Fluker St., will celebrate its 62nd annual Inspirational Adult Choir Concert at 3 p.m. July 24. The speaker will be the Rev. Glenn Barnes, pastor of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Everyone is invited to attend the concert in person or on Facebook. The theme is "Singing Praises Unto our God," Psalm 105:2. The Rev. Anthony J. Howard is the pastor at Kings Highway.

MOUNT NEBO MISSIONARY BAPTIST, 3201 W. Second Ave., will celebrate the 41st anniversary of the pastor, Larry C. Battles, at 11 a.m. Aug. 7. J. Dawson Williams, associate minister at Clayton Chapel Baptist Church of Sherwood, will be the special guest preacher.

• OLIVE BRANCH BAPTIST CHURCH, 5130 Bobo Road, will host Vacation Bible School from 6-8:30 p.m. July 25-29. At 5:30 p.m., a light meal will be served. Students will participate in interactive Bible lessons, crafts, music, and games. A closing program and homemade ice cream fellowship is planned for 7:30 p.m. July 29. Everyone is welcome to attend. Classes are for children three years old through sixth grade. An adult class is offered by Mike Powell, pastor, and Ed McCall, according to director Amy Parker. "The Mighty God" is the theme. The lessons focus on God's care for Moses from his birth, the burning bush experience, the Passover, the Red Sea miracle and the wilderness desert. Application for students' lives relate to God Loves Me, God Calls Me, God Saves Me, God Guides Me, and God Cares for Me.

• FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH PINE BLUFF, 6501 S. Hazel St., will have Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 23. This event is free and open to all children who have completed pre-K through grade 6. (Children must be at least 5 years old by Aug. 1.) After the event, a family "cook-in" for all participants and their families will take place in the fellowship hall. To pre-register or for details visit www.fbcpinebluff.org/vbs or call the office at (870) 534-4741.

• BARRAQUE STREET MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1800 W. Pullen St., will present Vacation Bible School from 6-8 p.m. July 26-28. The adult class will have a guest teacher, the Rev. Gary Noble, discipleship pastor at Longley Baptist Church. Special emphasis periods will feature the Rev. Kevin Crumpton Sr., pastor of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, on July 26, and the Rev. Victor Patterson, pastor of Payne Chapel AME Zion Church, on July 27, according to StuffinTheBluff.com. VBS will offer something for everyone from ages 2 to 92. Each night will conclude with snacks to go. "Because we are still fighting the harmful effects of covid-19, we will remain socially distant, conduct temperature checks and require masks of everyone," according to the release. Details: barraquestreetbaptistchurch@gmail.com, https://barraquestmbc.org/Home or (870) 536-0582.

