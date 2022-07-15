COLUMNIST: Cats and dogs, living together

My life is being held hostage by a four-pound 22-year-old black cat.

Her name is Inky, and I inherited her from my father, who was terribly worried about how she would fare after he died.

In a just world, he would have worried about me.

Inky is a slip of a thing. She was always skittish and unfriendly, given to disappearing when anyone who was not my father walked into a room.

He adored dogs but refused to adopt one because it might upset the delicate ecosystem he'd created for Inky, who lives a life of supreme comfort.

In the mornings, she would sit on The Times as he read it. My father found this annoying habit delightful. In the afternoons, she would loll about his yard until he threw open the front door and whistled for her to come in for dinner. Who whistles for a cat?

At night, she would stand on his bed, and he would roughly tip her onto her side. She would pop back up, and he would tip her over again. And so it would go. She loved it and he loved it more.

And then, after they had spent 20 years together, my father died. It's been almost two years.

My niece and I moved into his house. Inky was sad and confused.

In her grief and dislocation, Inky peed on every rug and all the wall-to-wall carpets in the house. She ruined the living room rug, the dining room rug, then went to work on the second floor: The master bedroom. My niece's bedroom. The office. I know you must be thinking she's got kidney or bladder problems. She does not. This girl was sending a message.

I ripped out the upstairs carpet and installed wood floors. The hardwood was a big improvement, so I suppose I am not furious about having to spend $14,000.

"Well, you got rid of the cat after that, right?" said a man I'd been dating.

Hell no. But I did get rid of him.

I come from a family where pets have always ruled the roost. Dogs sleep in people's beds. Cats roam kitchen counters. Pet rats who show the slightest sign of respiratory distress are rushed to the vet.

I do not necessarily want Inky to die, but until she does, I cannot have rugs or buy new furniture, because the world is her litter box.

Before I brew my morning coffee and sit down with the paper, I have to go on cat poop patrol.

My 16-month-old golden retriever is desperate to have a relationship with the cat, but the cat, being a cat, is oblivious. Poppy barks and growls to get Inky's attention. She tries to nuzzle Inky and follows her around, begging and whining for a crumb of affection. Inky is unmoved.

In her dotage, the cat who was once terrified of her own shadow is now not just assertive but aggressively so.

She howls for her breakfast while I am still asleep. She headbutts my hands impatiently when I open a can of Fancy Feast, the only wet food that suits her palate. When I attempt to make any sort of meal for myself, she violates my personal space.

Sometimes I hate her so much. And then she sidles up to me, purring and asking for love.

I give it to her. I can't disappoint my dad.