Women's Commission to meet in PB

The Arkansas Women's Commission will meet at the Pine Bluff Public Library, 600 S. Main S., at 1 p.m. today.

The commission is studying and analyzing women's labor participation rates, women's entry into STEM fields and entrepreneurship, and barriers to entry for women joining the workforce, according to a news release.

Arkansas Women's Commission can be livestreamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLfOYotF9jg. Details: women.arkansas.gov.

Health department warns of scammers

The Arkansas Department of Health is warning about potential scams in which scammers have posed as officials, approaching businesses claiming to conduct restaurant inspections.

Actual ADH Environmental Health Service inspectors carry identification with the agency logo and will always be willing to provide it when asked. ADH inspectors will also never ask for money. You can also call your local health unit or ADH Environmental Health Protection to confirm the identity of an inspector.

ADH also conducts inspections involving cosmetology services, plumbing, natural gas, and other areas. In any inspection, the same standard applies: an ADH inspector can provide identification and will not request payment.

If you believe you have been contacted by a scammer posing as an official, you can report these encounters to the Attorney General's office online at www.ArkansasAG.gov, by emailing OAG@ArkansasAG.gov or by calling (800) 482-8982.

LIHEAP available for utility aid

Officials with the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will begin accepting applications July 25 for help with summer cooling bills, including those from Entergy Arkansas and other utilities. This assistance will be available through Sept. 30 or until funds run out.

LIHEAP is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is designed to lower the energy burden for low-income households, according to a news release from Entergy.

Eligibility is determined by household size and income. For example, a single individual with a maximum monthly countable income of $1,859 and a family of four with $3,574 would both be eligible.

The program is offered in all 75 counties through community-based organizations. Details: https://www.adeq.state.ar.us/energy/assistance/caad.aspx .

Wildfire danger risk level enhanced

With hot, dry conditions throughout the state, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division increased the wildfire danger risk level designations for all 75 counties over the past two weeks.

Twelve counties in Northwest Arkansas were raised to the "high" risk level, and the remaining counties were rated as being at a "moderate" risk for wildfire danger. Additionally, 53 counties have been placed under a burn ban by county judges, according to a news release.

The Forestry Division is asking those who see fires to report them by calling (800) 468-8834 and to avoid flying drones in the area. When drones are present, those fighting the fires are unable to perform detection flights or fly single engine airtankers (SEATs) to drop water.

The Wildfire Danger map can be found at bit.ly/ARWildFireRisk. The county burn ban map is available at bit.ly/ARBurnBan.