Conservative hopefuls to lead Britain cut to 5

LONDON -- Conservative Party lawmakers in Britain on Thursday knocked one of the six remaining contenders out of the contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as front-runner Rishi Sunak worked to stave off momentum from surprise challenger Penny Mordaunt.

Attorney General Suella Braverman secured the fewest votes from her colleagues, 27, and was eliminated from the race, leaving five contenders.

Sunak, who quit as Britain's Treasury chief last week, got the most votes, 101, with junior trade minister Mordaunt a strong second with 83. Bookmaker Ladbrokes said Mordaunt was now the favorite to win the leadership election, followed by Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who got 64 votes.

Former Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch, a rising star of the party's libertarian right, and centrist backbench lawmaker Tom Tugendhat remain in the race -- though Tugendhat got just 32 votes and is under pressure to drop out.

Tugendhat, however, said he would fight on and take part in televised candidates' debates today, Sunday and Monday.

Further rounds of voting by the 358 Tory lawmakers will take place starting Monday until just two candidates remain.

The final two contenders will face a runoff vote by about 180,000 Conservative Party members across the country. The winner is scheduled to be announced Sept. 5 and will automatically become prime minister, without the need for a national election.

Truss is trying to consolidate support from lawmakers on the party's right, who mistrust Sunak's high spending on support to people and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, and the tax increases he brought in as COVID-19 hammered Britain's economy.

In a campaign launch speech, Truss cited her international experience mustering support for Ukraine in response to Russia's invasion and striking deals with other countries in her former role as trade secretary. She said she would set the British economy on an "upward trajectory" by 2024, which is the deadline for the next national election.

Sunak argues that the immediate tax cuts promised by his rivals are reckless amid the economic shock waves from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. He said his "number one economic priority is to tackle inflation" -- forecast to hit 11% later this year -- before cutting taxes.

Sunak also has faced allegations he is out of touch with ordinary people's struggles because of his wealth. He is a former investment banker, and his wife is the daughter of the billionaire founder of Indian tech company Infosys.

"I don't judge people by their bank accounts. I judge them by their characters," Sunak told the BBC. "And I think people can judge me by my actions over the past couple of years."

Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Liz Truss, speaks during the launch of her campaign to be Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister, in Westminster, in London, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)



Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Liz Truss, speaks during the launch of her campaign to be Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister, in Westminster, in London, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Conservative lawmakers in Britain are set to knock another contender out of the contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. They will vote Thursday, with the lowest-scoring candidate knocked out. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)



This undated handout combo photo provided by UK Parliament shows the six candidates in the Conservative Party leadership race, top from left, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat, bottom from left, Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman, Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt. Two candidates have been knocked out of the race to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, leaving six lawmakers battling to lead the Conservative Party and the country. Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi failed on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 to reach the threshold of 30 votes by Conservative lawmakers needed to stay in the contest. (UK Parliament via AP)

