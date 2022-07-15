Marriage Licenses

Thomas Dozier, 59, of Covington, Ga., and Hannah Dozier, 59, of Little Rock.

Aubrey Burke, 31, and Navjot Singh, 25, both of North Little Rock.

Nickalose Hampton, 37, and Makita Carter, 33, both of Jacksonville.

Thi Khanh Le, 28, and Jeremy Reed, 39, both of Little Rock.

Ceara Smith, 24, and Cameron Stewart, 24, both of Little Rock.

Gillian Murphy, 21, of Little Rock and Houston Lockley, 22, of Higden.

Karter Upshaw, 39, and Brittany Compton, 30, both of North Little Rock.

Jason Barth-Heckler, 29, and Erika Lomack, 24, both of North Little Rock.

Zachary Lawrence, 37, and Paula Williams, 37, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-1510. Bobby Richards v. Rebecca Richards.

22-2511. Christina Burgeno v. Sergio Burgeno.

22-2512. Kierra Jackson v. Vincent Jackson.

22-2513. Leonard Smith v. Kathryn Pearson.

22-2514. John Teitsort v. Lorena Cardenas.

22-2517. Shawnta Kelly v. Reginald Kelly.

22-2519. Phillip Bryant v. Beverly Bryant.

GRANTED

21-3695. Victoria Farrow v. Dominic Farrow.

21-3977. Deborah Masterson v. Oscar Masterson.

22-4. Paul Peek v. Mary Peek.

22-320. Quinn Bryant v. Richard Bryant.

22-1276. Suzanne Lignon v. Michelle Gballou.

22-1620. Abel Aungst v. Rachel Aungst.

22-1911. Sarah Perkins v. Jeremy Perkins.

22-2052. Thuan Le v. Tuan Phan.