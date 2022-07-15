Dentistry adds staff





Dr. Drew Perry and dental hygienist Sidney Sizemore have joined the Monticello Dental Center.

Perry grew up in Hamburg and graduated from Hamburg High School. He earned bachelors' degrees in biology and biochemistry from the University of Arkansas at Monticello, according to a news release.

He received his Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center at Memphis.

"Dr. Perry and his wife, Kacee Jo, are excited to move back home to southeast Arkansas where they enjoy hunting, fishing, golfing and spending time with their friends and family," according to the release.

Sizemore was born and raised in Monticello. She graduated from Monticello High School in 2016 before attending Arkansas State University, where she received her bachelor's degree in health science.

Sizemore attended the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Dental Hygiene program and fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a licensed dental hygienist.

"I look forward to becoming involved with my community and giving back to others," said Sizemore. "I believe I have a responsibility to show compassion to others while also educating my patients about the importance of oral health."

Monticello Dental Center is part of Arkansas Dental Centers, a family-owned network of 13 independently operated dental clinics in central and southeast Arkansas. Details: (870) 367-3433.





Dr. Drew Perry







Sidney Sizemore





