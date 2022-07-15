Director-author John Waters bringing one-man show to CALS' Six Bridges Book Festival in October

Film director, writer, actor and visual artist John Waters will return to Little Rock this fall for “False Negative: An Evening with John Waters,” 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave.

The show is part of the Central Arkansas Library System's Six Bridges Book Festival, Oct. 20-30.

In this updated version of Waters’ rapid-fire, one man “vaudeville” act, Waters, a speaker at the festival in 2015, covers “early negative artistic influences, his fascination with true crime, exploitation films, fashion lunacy, the extremes of the art world, Catholicism, sexual deviancy, and a love of reading,” according to a library system news release.

Waters’ films include “Hairspray,” “Serial Mom” and the controversial cult classic “Pink Flamingos.”

He is the author of bestsellers “Role Models,” “Carsick” and “Mr. Know-It-All.” His first novel, “Liarmouth,” which the library release describes as “a hilariously filthy tale of sex, crime, and family dysfunction," was released in May.

Tickets are $30-$40 in advance, $5 higher at the door if any remain. Masks will be required. Visit sixbridgesbookfestival.org.

“We’re thrilled to be able to present John to Fest audiences again," said Brad Mooy, Six Bridges Book Festival Coordinator, in the news release.

"With the release of his new book, and after the craziness of the last few years, this seemed like a wonderful time.”



Mooy noted that Waters’ 2015 event sold out in 2015.

Waters will sign books afterward; copies are currently available through the Festival’s partner, WordsWorth Books (wordsworthbookstore.com) and will be available that night.





The Ron Robinson Theater will also screen a Waters’ film during the festival. Information will be available at the theater’s website (cals.org/ron-robinson-theater) closer to the festival dates.



