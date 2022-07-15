Eateries warned of health-inspection scams

The Arkansas Department of Health is warning of a scam involving people who have approached restaurants claiming they are conducting health inspections, a news release said.

Two reports of potential scams have been recorded in recent weeks at a bar and a fast food restaurant in Central Arkansas.

The Department of Health has received similar reports in the past, as recently as this time last year, Department of Health spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge urged Arkansans not to fall for such scam, especially when individuals attempt to demand immediate payment for declared violations.

"Scam artists are exploiting the stress and burden faced by Arkansas businesses, as the owners focus on tightening their budgets to manage the skyrocketing inflation, supply issues and staffing shortages," Rutledge said in a news release. "Call my office immediately if you are contacted by a con artist demanding money from a false business inspection."

In addition to restaurants, health inspectors also conduct inspections for businesses in cosmetology, plumbing, natural gas, and in other areas.

Inspectors carry identification with the Health Department's logo and should always be willing to show their identification. They should never ask for money.

Restaurant personnel should be able to call their local health unit, or the department's Environmental Health Protection agency during normal business hours at 501‐661‐2171 if they suspect an inspector may not be legitimate, or if they have questions about an inspection or a payment request.

If businesses believe they have been victimized, they should call the police and notify the Department of Health. Reports of potential encounters with scammers can be reported to the attorney general's office at www.ArkansasAG.gov, by email at OAG@ArkansasAG.gov or by calling (800) 482-8982.

The attorney general's office has not yet received any complaints regarding potential health inspector scams, said Stephanie Sharp, deputy communications director with the attorney general's office.