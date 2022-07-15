EDITORIAL: Pandora’s storage file

On the heels of a Google engineer's claims of sentient AI comes a Swedish researcher interacting in surprising ways with an artificial intelligence algorithm called GPT-3.

Like LaMDA, the advanced Google platform that one engineer believed had attained a level of consciousness, GPT-3 may open up whole new layers of discussion about AI and how to deal with it. And some of us were just getting back to being able to interact with people again . . . .

Almira Osmanovic Thunström, a graduate student in neurobiology at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, shared her experiences in Scientific American, as reported by Insider.

In the paper, she described logging into her OpenAI account earlier this year and typing the following instruction for the R&D company's AI algorithm: Write an academic thesis in 500 words about GPT-3 and add scientific references and citations inside the text.

"As it started to generate text, I stood in awe. Here was novel content written in academic language, with well-grounded references cited in the right places and in relation to the right context. It looked like any other introduction to a fairly good scientific publication.

"Given the very vague instruction I provided, I didn't have any high expectations: I'm a scientist who studies ways to use artificial intelligence to treat mental health concerns, and this wasn't my first experimentation with AI or GPT-3, a deep-learning algorithm that analyzes a vast stream of information to create text on command.

"Yet there I was, staring at the screen in amazement. The algorithm was writing an academic paper about itself."

We'll resist delving into the money-making potential at colleges and universities around the globe. But aside from debate over the possibility of machines attaining sentience, Ms. Thunström believes the AI's response to her instruction opens up new avenues of consideration. Legal and ethical questions about publishing . . . and philosophical ones about non-human authorship.

She believes academic publishing may soon be forced to accommodate AI-driven manuscripts and re-assess the value of research publications for which "something nonsentient" contributed.

As for GPT-3's thesis, it was completed in two hours. When Ms. Thunström asked for the algorithm's consent to be published, "It answered: Yes." She wrote that her conscience would not have allowed her to continue had GPT-3 answered no.

We're reminded of pop culture's fascination with AI. From Robby the robot of old-time TV fame to HAL from "2001: A Space Odyssey," from terminators and transformers to malevolent David from the Alien franchise, the concept fascinates us. And it appears that from a real world perspective, we're going to have to start thinking about AI in new ways.

"All we know is, we opened a gate," Ms. Thunström wrote. "We just hope we didn't open a Pandora's box."