Ex-judge appealing contempt finding

BENTONVILLE -- A former Benton County circuit judge wants a criminal contempt finding against him expunged from his record.

Rogers District Judge Chris Griffin found Comstock in criminal contempt July 8 and sentenced him to five days in the Benton County Jail. Griffin suspended all but 12 hours of the sentence.

Jeff Rosenzweig, Comstock's attorney, filed a motion Wednesday seeking to appeal the contempt finding.

Comstock said he was escorted to the courtroom and was sitting in an area behind a glass window where he could see but not hear the proceedings.

Comstock said he attempted to make Griffin aware of the issue with the audio, and Griffin instructed him to sit down. Comstock said he complied with the judge's instructions, and Griffin conducted several hearings while he was unable to hear the proceedings.

Griffin completed the hearings, and Comstock said he was getting ready to leave when a deputy told him Griffin wanted to speak to him. Comstock said he went in the courtroom and the two discussed whether Comstock had a right to hear the proceedings.

He said he remembers Griffin may have used the word "contempt."

Rosenzweig's motion requests a new trial for Comstock or an appeal of Griffin's order. The motion seeks clarification on what court will hear the appeal since Griffin was conducting bond hearings and acting as a circuit judge.

The motion requests all the circuit judges in Benton County recuse from the case and the Arkansas Supreme Court appoint a special judge. It also requests an appeal be filed with the state Supreme Court if Griffin's actions are found to be a final decision of the circuit court.

Comstock, 72, was appointed in 2011 to fill a vacant judge's position in Benton County. Comstock served as circuit judge there from June 2011 to December 2012. He lost an election in May 2012 to keep the job when he was defeated by Tom Smith, who still serves.

Comstock also has run for the state Legislature twice as a Democrat. He unsuccessfully challenged incumbent Sen. Cecile Bledsoe, R-Rogers, in 2018. He then ran in 2020 for the state House District 96 seat but lost to Joshua Bryant, R-Rogers. Griffin has been Rogers District Court judge since 2017.