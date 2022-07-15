Former Little Rock police chief won't face charges in Dec. 31 shooting incident

Former Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey will not face charges associated with a Dec. 31 incident in which the then-police chief fired his gun at an armed suspect, a prosecutor indicated Friday.

Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney John Johnson of the 6th Judicial District told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by phone on Friday that his office had determined that Humphrey's actions were justified.

During the New Year's Eve incident, Humphrey was on patrol along with other members of the Little Rock Police Department's command staff when he encountered the armed suspect and fired at her. The woman was apparently not injured.

Humphrey retired effective May 20 after serving as police chief for just over three years. Earlier this summer, a police spokesman said an internal investigation related to the incident remained ongoing.