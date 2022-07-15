FYI: ‘FLEX’ and ‘Miss You Like Hell’ in final weekend at T2

Today

Family Movie Matinee -- 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Family Movie Fridays -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Summer Family Movies -- "James and the Giant Peach," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

July Drink & Draw -- 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Dirty South Weekend -- Opening performance with Danny Simmons, Vernon Reid and Dwayne Dolphin, 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

An Evening With the Maestro -- With the Arkansas Philharmonic, Maestro Steven Byess and guest vocalist Karen Mason, 7 p.m., Great Hall at The Thaden School in Bentonville. $150. arphil.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "A Little Night Music," 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

"Xanadu" -- Presented by Future School of Fort Smith, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, The Bakery District in Fort Smith. $10. eventbrite.com/e/xanadu.

"Miss You Like Hell" -- Extended through July 17, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $15-$61. theatre2.org.

__

Saturday

Super Saturday -- Ocean Adventures: Meet Dory's best friend, the white shark, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Watercolor Class -- With Susan Blackwood, 11 a.m..-1:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. Reserve your spot by calling 855-1753.

Pop-Up Museum -- Sharks, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Arkansas New Play Festival -- 1 & 4 p.m., Fermentation Hall at the Momentary in Bentonville. Festival pass $50. themomentary.org.

The Dirty South Weekend -- Artist Talk with Nick Cave, 2 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Extraction of Salt From Water by Caddo Indians -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The Dirty South Weekend -- SLAB Car Culture Conversation, 3:30 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Dirty South Weekend -- Hip-Hop Artist Conversation, 5 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "La rondine," 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com