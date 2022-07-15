Getting it straight

Law enforcement officers responding to the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, never checked to see if a classroom door was unlocked as they waited for more than an hour before confronting a shooter holed up in the classroom, according to the the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety. A story in Wednesday's editions about the Arkansas School Safety Commission review of a report on the police response to the Uvalde shooting incorrectly implied that the door was locked during the shooting, which left 19 students and two adults dead.
