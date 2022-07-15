Grocery shooting site set to reopen

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket where 10 Black people were killed by a white gunman is set to reopen its doors to the public today, two months after the racially motivated attack.

A moment of silence and prayer was being held Thursday at Tops Friendly Market to honor the victims, employees and community affected by the May 14 mass shooting, with a ceremonial reopening of the overhauled store, the company said.

The decision to reopen rather than relocate the store has been met with mixed emotions in the East Buffalo neighborhood that, beset by high poverty, fought for years to get a grocery store. Since opening in 2003, the Tops location remains the only supermarket in the immediate area. Its closing in the wake of the shooting forced many residents to take buses to other locations or rely on stopgap measures like neighborhood giveaways to get fresh food.

“We must go on,” said Tops employee Rosalie Bishop, who has worked there for 12 years.

“The store is there for a reason. The store is still there for a reason,” said Bishop, 58, who was on her way to work when the shooting happened and said she’s still processing her near miss. “The people will come back. They might not come today or tomorrow, but they will come back.”

Suggestions to local media and on social networks include turning the site into a park or recreational center that would bring the community together, or having several supermarkets that are more dispersed throughout Buffalo’s East Side.

Some simply can’t imagine entering a store where such terrible events took place.

Mayor Byron Brown said he was apprehensive while first touring the remodeled store but believes the overhaul will be helpful to customers.

“I realize that not everyone will feel comfortable returning to the store,” he said, adding that he is encouraging other retailers to serve the area.

“None of us will ever forget the cruel, racist attack,” Brown said. The reopening is a step toward healing, he said.

Bishop already has returned to the store to help prepare. Her first day went smoothly, but a security drill with flashing lights on the second day sent her home, shaken, mid-shift. Still, she said she is not afraid for her safety.

“I just want peace. I just want peace,” Bishop said. “It’ll never go back to the way it was. We’re not looking for the way it was. But peace.”