HOOKS 16, NATURALS 3

Northwest Arkansas lost its fourth consecutive game Thursday night at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas, as Corpus Christi scored 10 runs in the sixth inning against the Naturals.

The Hooks brought 13 batters to the plate in the sixth -- totaling eight hits. Shay Whitcomb had two singles in the inning and Grae Kessinger hit an RBI double to go with a three-run home run.

Corpus Christi scored two first-inning runs on a pair of singles. The Hooks scored four more in the eighth inning on Wilyer Abreu's grand slam.

The Hooks scored five times against Northwest Arkansas starter Anthony Veneziano (4-6) with three of those earned. He allowed 8 hits in 5 innings with 8 strikeouts.

Northwest Arkansas reliever Nathan Webb allowed 7 runs, 6 of which were earned in 1 1/3 innings . He allowed seven hits and one walk.

Reliever Matt Ruppenthal (4-0) picked up the win for Corpus Christi, pitching three scoreless innings and striking out five batters.