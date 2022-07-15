Hot, dry conditions make Arkansas vulnerable to wildfire, according to state officials





During the first half of July, Arkansas had 79 wildfires.

On Thursday, there were only three.

Sherry Russell, state dispatch supervisor for the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division, said she wasn't about to start celebrating.

July is just the beginning of Arkansas' wildfire season, which stretches through October.

Russell said the three wildfires burning Thursday were in Bradley County west of Warren, in Pike County west of Glenwood and in Marion County northwest of Yellville. She said no structures were at risk. The Forestry Division had two people working each fire, along with firefighters from other agencies.

Because of hot, dry conditions all of Arkansas was under a "moderate" to "high" risk of wildfires on Thursday, and almost half of the state was experiencing "moderate drought."

The Forestry Division increased the wildfire danger risk level designation for all 75 counties over the past two weeks.

Twelve counties in Northwest Arkansas were raised to the high risk level, and the remaining counties were rated as being at a moderate risk for wildfire danger on Thursday, according to a news release. Also, 54 counties have been placed under a burn ban by local county judges.

"These 90 to 100 degree days with little or no rain have led to extremely dry conditions across the entire state," said State Forester Joe Fox. "We are seeing an increase in the number of wildfires and their intensity, and that's a trend that will continue until we see significant rainfall statewide."

Some rain is in the forecast for Sunday into Monday, but it won't put much of a damper on the dry conditions, said Justin Condry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

He said some isolated areas of Arkansas may get one-half to one inch of rain, but most of the state will get about a quarter of an inch.

Condry said it will be even hotter next week, with high temperatures on Tuesday expected to reach 105 degrees in Fort Smith, 102 in Mountain Home and 99 in Little Rock. And that doesn't count the heat index, so it will feel even hotter than that. Condry said the very hot conditions could continue through next week.

A "cold front" moved through Arkansas on Tuesday bringing rain and a reprieve from the triple-digit high temperatures for a few days.

"The end of this dry streak marks the third longest number of consecutive days with no measurable rainfall since records began here in 1975," the Weather Service said on Twitter, adding that it ties with the Aug. 12-Sept. 11, 1998, time period.

Highs across much of the state are forecast to be in the upper 90s today, with southeast Arkansas being the cool spot. The high in El Dorado is forecast to be 92 degrees today. The slightly cooler highs (in the 90s) should stay with us through Monday.

The Weather Service's drought monitor indicates the northern tier of the state and southwest corner were experiencing moderate drought as of Tuesday. The rest of the state was categorized as "abnormally dry."

Above-average rainfall totals in May quickly fell to below-average totals in July, according to the Weather Service. Newton County, for example, got 10.3 inches of rain in May. So far in July, Newton County has gotten 0.37 inches of rain.

The Forestry Division maintains a county-by-county Wildfire Danger map with four risk levels: low, moderate, high, and extreme. Risk levels are determined by drought status and long-term weather forecasts and are defined by how easily fires can start and how hard they are to contain. The map can be found at bit.ly/ARWildFireRisk

The risk level definitions are:

• Low: Fuels do not ignite easily. Weather conditions will lead to slow, easy to control fires.

• Moderate: Fire can start from accidental causes. May not become serious, but caution should be taken.

• High: Fires ignite easily and spread quickly. Unattended brush fires and campfires are likely to escape. Fires may become serious if not attacked early.

• Extreme: Fires start quickly, spread furiously and burn intensely. Every fire started has the potential to become large.

Russell said 54 counties have been placed under a burn ban, which primarily prohibits activities that involve an open flame. This includes fireworks, campfires, trash burning, open flame grilling, and prescribed or controlled burns.

Robert Murphy, director of emergency services for the Forestry Division, recommends taking additional precautions when driving or operating machinery during these dry conditions.

"It's important to remain cautious when driving through or working in dry grass," he said. "Trucks, ATVs, hay balers and other vehicles can easily start fires by causing sparks over dry grass."

The Forestry Division is asking those who see fires to report them by calling (800) 468-8834.

They are also asking people to avoid flying drones in the area of a fire. When drones are present, people fighting fires can't perform detection flights or fly single-engine airtankers to drop water.

A county burn ban map can be found at bit.ly/ARBurnBan To learn more about burn bans in your county, find your local official's contact information at arcounties.org/counties

While it's very hot, the Weather Service warned that it could be worse.

"On this day back in 1954, Arkansas was experiencing a heat wave," the Weather Service said in a tweet on Wednesday. "Ozark reached 116 degrees, which was the hottest temperature in the state since August of 1936. This was the first peak of the brutal heat wave that lasted from June to September of 1954."





Wildfire Danger





