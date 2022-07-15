I-40 eastbound lane to be closed overnight in North Little Rock

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will be doing pavement reconstruction work that will require a single-lane closure on Interstate 40 eastbound at the interchange with Interstate 30 in North Little Rock, starting today.

The left lane of Interstate 40 eastbound will be closed within the I-40/I-30 interchange starting at 8 p.m. today. The work will continue until noon July 16, weather permitting, the highway agency said.

The work to reconstruct the inside shoulder of I-40 is part of the 30 Crossing project.

The $1 billion 30 Crossing project in Little Rock and North Little Rock is designed to provide connections to five interstates and a freeway, improve a major river crossing over a busy navigation channel, manage congestion and improve access to downtown areas.