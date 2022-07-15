• Frances Fowle of the National Galleries of Scotland described it as "thrilling" and "incredibly rare" when an X-ray revealed a self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh on the back of his painting "Head of a Peasant Woman."

• Michael Hosinski, a retired sociology teacher at Jimtown High School in Elkhart, Ind., who admitted to grabbing a student and slapping him across the face in a confrontation about his hoodie, was sentenced to a year of probation and must undergo anger evaluation.

• Joris Ray, superintendent of the Memphis-Shelby County school district, was placed on paid leave during an investigation of allegations that he abused his power and violated policies, a probe that stemmed from divorce proceedings with his wife, who also works for the district.

• Bill Bodner, a special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration, said it "probably saved many lives" as a raid on a stash house near Los Angeles thought to be linked to the Sinaloa cartel netted 1 million pills containing fentanyl, with a street value as high as $20 million.

• Jason Lary, former mayor of Stonecrest, Ga., was sentenced to 57 months in prison for masterminding a scheme to steal nearly $925,000 of the $6.2 million in covid-19 relief funds that came his city's way.

• Rodney Smith, a federal judge in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., sentenced three men who stole thousands of N95 masks and millions of medical gloves from a Broward County supply company, one of the largest known thefts of personal protective equipment, to 28 months in prison.

• Courtney Jordan, an assistant solicitor general in the Oklahoma attorney general's office, was put on administrative leave after being arrested on charges of hit-and-run and fleeing police in Broken Arrow, though there were no life-threatening injuries.

• Curtis Johnson Jr. of New Orleans, who pleaded guilty to federal charges in the robbery of an armored car that was delivering $265,000 to a Chase Bank branch, a crime that left a guard dead, was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

• Tiara Mack, a state senator in Rhode Island who was suspended from TikTok after posting a video in which she twerked while doing a handstand in a bikini, says she has no regrets, dismissing criticism as "misogyny, classism and racism" because "I'm showing that leadership looks different and welcoming people into the many different facets of my life."