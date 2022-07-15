Sections
Today at 3:32 a.m.

• Frances Fowle of the National Galleries of Scotland described it as "thrilling" and "incredibly rare" when an X-ray revealed a self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh on the back of his painting "Head of a Peasant Woman."

• Michael Hosinski, a retired sociology teacher at Jimtown High School in Elkhart, Ind., who admitted to grabbing a student and slapping him across the face in a confrontation about his hoodie, was sentenced to a year of probation and must undergo anger evaluation.

• Joris Ray, superintendent of the Memphis-Shelby County school district, was placed on paid leave during an investigation of allegations that he abused his power and violated policies, a probe that stemmed from divorce proceedings with his wife, who also works for the district.

• Bill Bodner, a special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration, said it "probably saved many lives" as a raid on a stash house near Los Angeles thought to be linked to the Sinaloa cartel netted 1 million pills containing fentanyl, with a street value as high as $20 million.

• Jason Lary, former mayor of Stonecrest, Ga., was sentenced to 57 months in prison for masterminding a scheme to steal nearly $925,000 of the $6.2 million in covid-19 relief funds that came his city's way.

• Rodney Smith, a federal judge in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., sentenced three men who stole thousands of N95 masks and millions of medical gloves from a Broward County supply company, one of the largest known thefts of personal protective equipment, to 28 months in prison.

• Courtney Jordan, an assistant solicitor general in the Oklahoma attorney general's office, was put on administrative leave after being arrested on charges of hit-and-run and fleeing police in Broken Arrow, though there were no life-threatening injuries.

• Curtis Johnson Jr. of New Orleans, who pleaded guilty to federal charges in the robbery of an armored car that was delivering $265,000 to a Chase Bank branch, a crime that left a guard dead, was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

• Tiara Mack, a state senator in Rhode Island who was suspended from TikTok after posting a video in which she twerked while doing a handstand in a bikini, says she has no regrets, dismissing criticism as "misogyny, classism and racism" because "I'm showing that leadership looks different and welcoming people into the many different facets of my life."

In the news

