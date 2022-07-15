Jefferson County judge enforces burn ban

Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson has instituted a burn ban for the entire county, effective immediately until further notice.

“Due to the extreme temperatures and lack of needed precipitation, dry conditions exist over all of Jefferson County,” Robinson said in his signed order. “This increases the level of fire danger tremendously. It is with this in mind that a BURN BAN has been instated for all of Jefferson County including the cities of Pine Bluff, White Hall, Humphrey, Sherrill, Altheimer, Wabbaseka and Redfield.











