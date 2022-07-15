Jill Biden’s speech

Goodness, but we are becoming a pearl-clutching nation. Everything seems to be offensive to somebody. And that somebody--instead of giving a cold stare or simply ignoring the remark (!)--will make a federal case out of it almost every time. It's as if Americans have decided that they have a right to never be offended. Or, even worse, it's as if Americans are going around looking for something for which to be offended. And the first person to find a wrong word/idea/pronoun/metaphor wins!

You might have heard that Jill Biden stepped into controversy this past week. The First Lady tossed off an easy speech the other day--or what she thought would be an easy speech--and the high priests of Diversity found her wanting.

FLOTUS was addressing something called the UnidosUS conference in Texas, and praised the diversity of the community, saying it was "as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio."

Heresy!

The pitchforks and torches came out, thankfully not literally. She was roundly criticized, and being a gentlelady, apologized.

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists had this message, and that outfit apparently felt the need to say this publicly: "We are not tacos."

We have yet to find that sentence in the First Lady's speech. We can only imagine the outcry if she'd been the spouse of a Republican president. Speaking of Republicans, a few of them jumped all over the controversy, such that it was, which only proves that being a gentleman isn't a prerequisite for holding office in the United States Congress.

But before we go down the politician-backbiting rabbit hole, we have to pause at a group of journalists finding offense enough in such an innocuous statement by a First Lady that they must respond to the world. To show, for the record, their offense-finding. This has got to be another form of virtue-signaling. But among journalists? Somewhere, John Robert Starr is scratching his head.

Speaking of great Arkansas journalists, Paul Greenberg used to find this kind of thing and run with it for days. He might get four or five columns out of somebody trying to give him offense. Instead, he'd find a lede and a kicker. And thank the correspondent for giving him another column idea. Ah, those were the days when journalists weren't snowflakes, but experienced men and women who'd seen it all--probably starting on the police beat, where they'd see the worst--and could slam back the bad coffee and dark humor with the best of them. We can imagine what the old guys of the smoke-filled newsrooms would have said about "We are not tacos" and modern journalists, who are more modern than journalists.

Besides, if a person is going to be compared with a food, how can you beat a taco?

Be thankful the First Lady wasn't praising Canadians. She might have made a bad metaphor about poutine. And we'd have an international incident on our hands.

Every other fall, as elections approach, we enter into what has become known as the silly season. But these days, We the People seem to find offense in Every. Little. Thing. And some of us wonder if we're not entering a silly era. Led by journalists, no less.

O, Mencken, thou should be living at this hour!

On second thought, you just stay right where you're at, Mr. Mencken. The things you might say about the modern journalist wouldn't be printable.