Jonesboro police officer placed on leave after use of force, authorities say

A police officer has been placed on administrative leave after a "use-of-force incident" that happened in Jonesboro last weekend, authorities said.

Officers were responding to complaints about a group of intoxicated people in the parking lot of the Midnight Rodeo nightclub, 2801 Fair Park Blvd., around 2 a.m on Sunday, according to a Jonesboro police report. Two 21-year-old men were arrested at the scene.

Officer Joseph Harris was identified as the arresting officer, and the offenses listed in the report were public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental operations.

The Jonesboro Police Department released a statement on Facebook saying they were concerned about the force used in the incident after seeing videos of the arrests on social media. The statement said that the department began an investigation into the level of force used by the officers during the incident and that the primary officer would remain on leave pending the results of the investigation.

Sally Smith, a spokesperson for the department, said in an email on Wednesday that because the incident is an open internal investigation, she was unable to make further comments at the time.