The nation in brief: Judge denies Bannon’s bid to delay trial

Judge denies Bannon's bid to delay trial

WASHINGTON -- A federal judge Thursday again denied a request from Steve Bannon to delay his criminal contempt trial, saying he was confident a fair and impartial jury could be seated despite the extensive media coverage of the onetime adviser to former President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols had earlier in the week rejected a bid by Bannon's lawyers to delay his trial, which is scheduled to start Monday with jury selection.

He made a similar ruling Thursday, turning aside concerns from Bannon's lawyers about a CNN report set to air on the eve of trial and what they said were prejudicial comments made during a hearing this week by the House committee investigating the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"I am cognizant of current concerns about publicity and bias and whether we can seat a jury that is going to be appropriate and fair, but as I said before, I believe the appropriate course is to go through the voir dire process," Nichols said, referring to the questioning of potential jurors. "And I have every intention of getting a jury that is appropriate, fair and unbiased."

Should that not happen, he said, the court will simply start the process over.

Bannon is charged in Washington's federal court with defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee that sought his records and testimony. He was indicted in November on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress, a month after the Justice Department received a congressional referral. Each count carries a minimum of 30 days and as long as a year behind bars.

Former senator to plead guilty to fraud

NEW ORLEANS -- A former Louisiana legislator and state Democratic Party leader will plead guilty to a charge of wire fraud, her attorney said Thursday.

The charge against former Sen. Karen Carter Peterson involved her past political campaigns and one-time chairmanship of the state party.

The U.S. attorney's office in New Orleans announced the charge Thursday. Peterson's attorney, Brian Capitelli, said she would plead guilty.

Peterson resigned from the state Senate in April after more than two decades in the Legislature. She cited depression and a battle with a gambling addiction.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans said Peterson diverted campaign funds for personal use, including for gambling expenses. It said she also arranged for associates to be hired by the state party for tasks they didn't perform and that portions of the money paid to them were given back to her.

"This marks an important step in Ms. Peterson's recovery as she continues to address her gambling addiction," Capitelli said. "She is sincerely remorseful for her compulsive behavior resulting from this addiction and has made full repayment of funds used as a result of her addiction."

U.S.: Driver on drugs in Texas crash

DALLAS -- A Texas man, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the pickup that crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a van carrying New Mexico college golfers, killing nine people, and he had methamphetamine in his system, investigators said Thursday.

The National Transportation Safety Board said two days after the March 15 collision that its early findings suggested that the 13-year-old was driving the pickup that struck the van carrying University of the Southwest students and their coach back to Hobbs, N.M., from a golf tournament in Midland, Texas.

But the agency said in a preliminary report released Thursday that DNA testing confirmed that the father, 38-year-old Henrich Siemens, was driving and that toxicological testing showed the presence of methamphetamine in his blood.

Siemens and his son died in the crash along with six members of the men's and women's golf teams and their coach, who was driving the van, which was towing a cargo trailer.

Police probe graffiti at Louisiana clinic

BATON ROUGE -- Louisiana authorities are investigating a case of vandalism at a women's clinic that discourages abortion.

Baton Rouge news outlets reported that police were called to the Women's New Life Clinic on Tuesday morning.

Photos from the scene show streaks of red paint covering signs outside the clinic. The words "Fake Clinic" were painted on the door and "abortion is a right" on a window.

No arrests have been made.

A Louisiana law banning most abortions was designed to take effect immediately upon the U.S. Supreme Court's June 24 decision reversing abortion rights. But the law is currently blocked by a state court's temporary order.

The clinic's website lists an array of services including pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and gynecological care. It also offers "abortion pill reversal" -- a controversial practice involving administering the drug progesterone to a woman who has taken the first of two drugs to induce a chemical abortion.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists is among opponents of the practice, saying the procedure is unproven and unethical.